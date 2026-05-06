Shannon Sharpe Receives Big Update on ESPN Return After Skip Bayless’ Appearance

It’s been over a year since former NFL tight end turned analyst Shannon Sharpe stepped away from ESPN for an indefinite period amid a s—al a—ult lawsuit and never returned. So with reports now surfacing that Skip Bayless is set to make an appearance on First Take this week, it naturally raises another question: could ESPN also consider bringing Sharpe back ahead of the 2026 season?

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At least for now, the answer appears to be no. According to reports, a source familiar with the situation told Awful Announcing that Sharpe’s return to First Take “is not under consideration” at the moment. The update comes shortly after reports confirmed that Bayless will reunite with his longtime former co-host, Stephen A. Smith, on the show.

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Still, ESPN reportedly isn’t viewing Sharpe the same way right now. For context, Sharpe originally joined Bayless on FS1’s Skip and Shannon: Undisputed back in 2016. By 2023, though, the Hall of Famer exited the show after reaching a buyout agreement with Fox Sports. Bayless himself departed the network a year later after spending eight years there.

Sharpe then moved to ESPN, joining First Take as a recurring panelist beginning September 4, 2023, with regular appearances every Monday and Tuesday during the NFL season. ESPN even extended his contract in June 2024, expanding his role on the network. But everything shifted in April 2025, when Sharpe stepped away amid s—al a—ult allegations.

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Although Sharpe later settled the allegations on July 18, 2025, ESPN still chose not to bring him back and ultimately did not renew his contract, despite Sharpe previously expressing interest in returning for the 2025 preseason. Now, with another football season approaching, his status remains unchanged.

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That said, Smith did hint earlier this year that he would welcome Sharpe back if given the opportunity.

“That’s my boy, I got nothing but love for him,” Smith said on SiriusXM. “I wish I had him back. That’s gonna always be my boy. My whole crew; Ryan Clark and Swagu and everybody in between. I got nothing but love for all those brothers, so they always know they welcome on any platform that I have, but I don’t make all the decisions. I make them here on my radio show, I make them on my YouTube channel. ESPN, not so much, that’s the challenge. But you know, it’s a work in progress.”

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The fact that Smith described Sharpe’s situation as “a work in progress” does suggest he may have floated the idea internally about a possible return to First Take. Whether ESPN eventually moves in that direction remains uncertain. What does seem clear for now, though, is that Bayless is preparing for a return appearance on First Take, even if it’s only for a day.

Skip Bayless to make an appearance on First Take this Friday

Back in 2009, ESPN let go of Stephen A. Smith after the cancellation of his talk show, Quiet Frankly with Stephen A. Smith. However, Skip Bayless, who had been with the network since 2004, brought Smith aboard First Take, saving his career. Fast forward to now, and Smith has recently signed a five-year, $100 million contract extension, making him ESPN’s highest-paid talent.

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And after a decade since Smith and Bayless departed, the two are all set for a reunion this Friday. Per Front Office Sports, Bayless will make an appearance on First Take alongside Smith, which will be described as a “one-time show.”

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It’ll be the first time Bayless and Smith have shared the desk on First Take since 2016. Bayless left for Fox Sports to launch the rival show Undisputed alongside Shannon Sharpe. However, just a year after Sharpe departed FS1, Bayless also exited Undisputed. And since leaving the show, things haven’t exactly gone smoothly for him.

Back in January 2025, Bayless became part of a major civil lawsuit filed by a former FS1 hairstylist, who accused him of propositioning her for s–, engaging in inappropriate physical contact, and making racist remarks. The lawsuit has since been settled, and Bayless has not faced any criminal charges related to the allegations.

However, he hasn’t been a part of a bigger network since leaving Undisputed. Which makes his return, if it’s only for one day, to First Take both curious, considering Shannon Sharpe’s return is not under consideration, and a reunion with Stephen A. Smith.