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“Slimeball of a Human Being”: Ex-NFLer Unloads on Dave Portnoy for Calling Russell Wilson a “Zero”

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 14, 2026 | 11:35 AM EDT

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“Slimeball of a Human Being”: Ex-NFLer Unloads on Dave Portnoy for Calling Russell Wilson a “Zero”

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 14, 2026 | 11:35 AM EDT

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Former NFL quarterback Russell Wilson and singer Ciara have been one of the league’s most celebrated couples. The two recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, expressing gratitude for a decade together. Just days later, however, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy questioned their relationship, wondering why Ciara is with Wilson.

However, Portnoy’s take on the couple drew harsh criticism from around the NFL. Among them was the ex-NFLer Emmanuel Acho, who called out Portnoy and described Wilson as a great father, son, brother, husband, and human being overall.

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“We’re used to toxicity in society that when we finally see a good or a quality man or woman, we don’t know what to do with them because our brains are oversaturated and inundated with nonsense,” Acho said on Speakeasy. “It’s like when you sit in a casino, you don’t realize that all you’re inhaling is toxins and smoke that when you finally walk outside through oxygen, you forget what the hell quality air seems like.

“That’s what we’ve done with men and women in society. Russell Wilson, an incredible man. Dave Portnoy, by all accounts, an incredible businessman. Slimeball of a human being, but an incredible businessman. Russell Wilson’s just an incredible man all the way around. I don’t get it, particularly coming from Dave Portnoy, but I’ve never understood the Russell Wilson slander.”

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Portnoy took a dig at Wilson after the former Seattle Seahawks quarterback attended Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding at Madison Square Garden, New York, with his wife.

“Ciara’s one of the most stunning women in the world, he’s a zero,” Portnoy said during a recent episode of Wake Up Barstool. “I don’t know how that couple works.”

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However, after Portnoy’s co-host pushed back by saying the veteran looked “badass,” Portnoy doubled down, replying, “Yeah, until he opens his mouth.”

Wilson and Ciara started dating in 2015 and tied the knot just a year later, on July 6, 2016. The two shared three children: daughters Sienna Princess and Amora Princess, and son Win Harrison. At the same time, Wilson is also the stepfather to Ciara’s eldest son, Future Zahir. And on July 6, 2026, the couple celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary, where Ciara wrote:

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“Since the first day we met… we haven’t stopped laughing, dancing, dating, holding hands, being passionate, praying, forgiving, and having the best time of our lives! I remember saying Yes like it was yesterday, and I would say Yes all over again! Happy 10 Year Anniversary… I’m so proud of us. I love you soooo much!”

While neither Russell Wilson nor Ciara has responded to Dave Portnoy, it’s fair to say his comments about Wilson and the couple’s relationship haven’t gone over well with many.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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