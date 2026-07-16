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“So Proud”: Bills Legend Jim Kelly Announces Exciting Move, Celebrates Major Personal Milestone After Suffering Stroke

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 16, 2026 | 8:44 AM EDT

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“So Proud”: Bills Legend Jim Kelly Announces Exciting Move, Celebrates Major Personal Milestone After Suffering Stroke

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Keshav Pareek

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Jul 16, 2026 | 8:44 AM EDT

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Over the past two months, former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly has experienced both highs and lows. While he and his wife, Jill Kelly, celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary, the Pro Football Hall of Famer also endured a health scare after suffering a stroke. Now, with Kelly back in good health, he has joined Jill and their daughter, Erin, on The Immeasurably More podcast, something he says he’s incredibly proud to be a part of.

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“For years, I’ve watched Jill and Erin pour their hearts into this podcast and encourage so many people through their conversations,” Kelly wrote on Instagram, while sharing a picture with his wife during his podcast appearance. “I am so proud of the both of them❤️👍🏻. It meant a lot to me to sit down with Jill and look back on our 30 years of marriage.

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“We shared some of the highs, some of the lows, and how God has been there with us through it all. And maybe I mention the Buffalo Bills. 😂🏈. We’re not perfect, but we hope our story reminds you to NEVER GIVE UP and that God can do the impossible.”

Jim and Jill Kelly tied the knot on May 18, 1996, and celebrated 30 years of togetherness a couple of months ago. During the latest podcast episode, the couple reflected on the lessons they’ve learned over the past three decades, the challenges they’ve faced, the ways God has sustained them, and what they believe has truly held them together through every season of life.

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Started a few years ago under the umbrella of the Hunter’s Hope Foundation, The Immeasurably More is a Christian faith and storytelling podcast hosted by Jill and her eldest daughter, Erin. Since the launch, it has grown into a weekly podcast centered on faith, perseverance, grief, mental health, marriage, and family.

A significant reason the podcast resonated with listeners is the Kelly family’s openness about hardship. Jim and Jill’s son, Hunter Kelly, was diagnosed with Krabbe disease shortly after his birth and passed away at the age of 8. Erin has openly shared her personal battles with anxiety and mental health. Jim Kelly, meanwhile, has endured repeated cancer battles.

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The Bills’ legend was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma, a form of cancer, in his upper jaw in 2013. He underwent surgery the same year, but the cancer returned in 2014, as he later had to undergo radiation and chemotherapy. Then, in 2018, his cancer returned once again, as Kelly underwent another surgery to remove the cancer. Eventually, the Bills legend became cancer-free in 2018. However, his health scare returned a couple of months ago when he suffered a stroke.

“I had a little setback about a month and a half ago. Had a stroke,” Kelly said last month. “But I spent a few days in the hospital, and right now I feel good. Eyesight’s not great. My hearing still sucks, but that’s part of life. It’s part of getting old. But I feel really good. Everything (scans) is good. I’m very blessed. It’s been about a month and a half since my setback, but I feel pretty good. God willing, I’ll be here for many years to enjoy it with my grandson.”

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A former first-round pick, Jim Kelly spent 11 seasons with the Bills from 1986 to 1996 and was a part of the Bills’ roster that made four consecutive Super Bowls. While he failed to hoist a Lombardi for the Bills, the 66-year-old NFL legend was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

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Keshav Pareek

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Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

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