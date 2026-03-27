Steelers Legend Explains Why Aaron Rodgers Move Goes Beyond QB1 Upgrade Despite Uncertainty

As free agency is winding down, there is a growing narrative around the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially regretting their decision to pass on quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Geno Smith, and Justin Fields while waiting on Aaron Rodgers. Former Steelers quarterback Charlie Batch, however, does not see it that way. In his view, there is no regret coming from Pittsburgh.

“The reason why I say they’re not going to regret it is because right now, you don’t have the free agent pool that they’re looking for,” Batch said on the Snap Count Podcast. “If that was the case, they would have made a move. Whoever the quarterback is coming in, which in this case is going to be Aaron Rodgers, is a stopgap to help prepare Will Howard for next year’s starter. I think they’re going to be okay with Aaron Rodgers.”

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The script follows the familiar plotline. Last year, the Steelers also waited on Rodgers, eventually signing him to a one-year deal. He finished the season with 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns, and seven interceptions, took Pittsburgh to the playoffs, but did not win a postseason game before going quiet again about his future.

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This offseason felt slightly different at the start. General manager Omar Khan believed the process would not drag on as long. Even so, several quarterback options have already landed elsewhere while Pittsburgh continues to wait.

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Batch’s argument still holds within that context. While names like Tua, Murray, Smith, and Fields remain relevant, each is coming off a less-than-ideal season. Experience is there, but so are question marks.

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As of now, Kirk Cousins remains available and has been linked to Pittsburgh. Even then, reports suggest his decision could hinge on Rodgers’ situation, which brings everything back to the same point.

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From Batch’s perspective, the real reason behind the patience is Will Howard. He is entering his second NFL season and has yet to make his debut, but internally, he is viewed as a potential future starter. Batch aligns with that thinking and sees Rodgers as a bridge who can also serve as a mentor.

Imago January 12, 2026, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback AARON RODGERS 8 releases a pass downfield during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA playoff football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAg257 20260112_zsp_g257_016 Copyright: xBrentxGudenschwagerx

Howard, meanwhile, has already leaned into that dynamic.

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“He’s (Rodgers) been so awesome to me so far,” Howard said, via CBS Sports. “Obviously, we’ve only gotten to be together for about three days, but I got a really good feeling about him, about this whole QB room. I think we already, in this past week, meshed really well, hit it off. I think we got a good vibe, good group. Aaron has been so willing to help me. He’s like, ‘Literally, as much or as little as you want me to help you, I’ll be there.’

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“He’s already given me tips, little things here and there in the meeting room, on the field, in my drops, different little things. Obviously, I can’t do the things that he can do mechanically, so I don’t want to replicate that too much because that’s pretty unique. But for the most part, everything I can learn from that guy is invaluable.”

Rodgers has taken on that role before. He did it with Jordan Love in Green Bay before Love eventually stepped in as the starter for the Green Bay Packers.

So when you put it all together, the uncertainty around Rodgers’ return still exists. But from Batch’s point of view, Pittsburgh has a clear plan.

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They are not just waiting without direction. They are betting on a short-term solution that also supports a long-term transition, which is why he does not see regret in passing on other quarterbacks. However, Batch has explained the very reason that could have delayed Rodgers’ decision to return and play under his former head coach, Mike McCarthy.

Money can influence Aaron Rodgers’ decision to return, per Charlie Batch

When the calendar flipped to March, Aaron Rodgers made his first offseason appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. With all the focus on his future with the Steelers, Rodgers did not offer much clarity, other than confirming that talks have not really started.

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“I’ve talked to Mike and Omar, there’s been no deadline that’s been put in front of me. There’s no contract offer that I’m having to debate between. I’m a free agent, and I’m enjoying my time with my wife and this part of the offseason. I think there’s conversations to be had down the line,” he said.

Since then, the uncertainty around whether Rodgers will return under Mike McCarthy has only grown. But according to Charlie Batch, the real holdup is more straightforward. It comes down to money.

“This is a guy who outplayed his contract,” Batch said. “I will stand by this, and there’s not many people out there, I may be the only one, saying this at this particular point. This decision is coming down to money. The Steelers would like him to come back, yes, but it’s not going to be at the $13 million number. I’m sure Aaron, at some point, and I have not spoken to him, but I’m sure his representatives are watning something closer to $30 (million). And you hope that, somewhere, you meet in the middle.”

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Rodgers played last season on a one-year deal worth under $14 million. Based on Batch’s view, that figure is unlikely to hold this time. At the same time, a deal near $30 million per year for a quarterback who will turn 43 during the 2026 season raises its own questions.

That is where the middle ground comes into play. With no immediate need to handle massive extensions for players like DK Metcalf or T. J. Watt, Pittsburgh could realistically land somewhere around the $20 million range.

Nothing is confirmed about what Rodgers’ camp is asking for. But if the gap truly sits between those numbers, the outcome likely comes down to compromise. And if that happens, it would not be surprising to see Rodgers return for one more season on a better deal than last year.