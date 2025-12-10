Steelers Legend Joey Porter Announces UnRetirement Stance After Erupting Against Cam Heyward

Joey Porter’s been out of the league for more than a decade now, gearing up for his spot in the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Hall of Honor at age 48. But here we are in a season where a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers is still out there steering an NFL offense… and somehow not the oldest quarterback anymore. That title shifted the moment the Indianapolis Colts, scrambling after Daniel Jones’ season-ending injury, pulled Philip Rivers out of retirement this week.

That twist set up the perfect moment when Porter stopped by Cam Heyward’s podcast, Not Just Football with Cam Heyward. Heyward didn’t overthink it and went straight for the headline question: “Would you come back?” And Porter didn’t bother sugarcoating a thing. He delivered his answer the way only Joey Porter can.

“You could tell by the way I walk I ain’t going nowhere,” the Steelers’ legend said. “You can see the way I walk. It’s over. I ain’t even trying to play football. I’m trying to talk s**t for a living. I’m trying to get paid off this mouth.”

The 48-year-old Steelers’ legend isn’t stepping back onto the field. He wrapped up his 13-year NFL career, primarily with the Steelers. In the process, he suited up in 188 games, recorded 689 tackles, 98 sacks, a Super Bowl ring, and a legacy cemented in Steelers lore. Since hanging it up in 2012, he hasn’t chased coaching jobs or front-office roles.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Denver Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 5, 2006 Pittsburgh , PA, USA Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter 55 on the sidelines late in the game against the Denver Broncos at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. Denver won the game, 31-20. Pittsburgh Pennsylvania UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJasonxBridge-USAxTODAYxSportsx 2177208

What he has done is show up as a fan favorite guest on various podcasts, including Heyward’s, where his storytelling is basically the content. And now, the timing couldn’t be more fitting. Joey Porter will officially be inducted into the Steelers’ Hall of Honor during Pittsburgh’s Monday Night Football showdown against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. A moment that feels like the perfect full circle for one of the franchise’s most iconic voices.

Meanwhile, Rivers’ return feels almost surreal. The 44-year-old retired back in 2021 after his one-year stint with the Colts. But fast forward to now, and the fit makes sense. He’s close with head coach Shane Steichen, he’s one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history, and with both Jones (Achilles injury) and veteran Riley Leonard (knee injury) injured, the Colts needed stability. So Rivers is back.

Meanwhile, Joey Porter also shared his thoughts on Heyward and Josh Allen’s spat from the Steelers’ Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills during his appearance on the DT’s podcast.

Joey Porter was mad at Cam Heyward after the incident with Josh Allen

The Steelers would probably love to erase their Week 13 game from memory altogether. The Bills rolled into Acrisure and walked out with a 26–7 win, and the crowd broke into “Fire Mike Tomlin” chants. And to top it off, Cam Heyward and Josh Allen got into a full-on sideline storyline. The flashpoint came in the first half when Heyward said Allen “kneed” him in the stomach while he was trying to get up.

The accusation instantly blew up the moment replays couldn’t clearly prove anything, sure. But fast forward to now, and Joey Porter has jumped into the conversation. The Steelers legend didn’t exactly hold back either. Instead, he poked fun at Heyward for calling out Allen over the alleged knee. And for crying to the media about it, adding another layer of humor.

“I was so mad at you,” Porter said. “I’m glad we got to talk this week. I was going to call you because I was so mad at you last week. Not how we played, just the interview. ‘He kneed me in the stomach.’ I said, ‘What’d he say?’ I rewind. ‘He kneed me in the stomach.’ I said, ‘What the f**k did he say? He kneed me in the stomach.’ Well, I was so mad…Me and my D-tackle talking about a quarterback who kneed you in the stomach. Like, I don’t give a damn if he kneed in the stomach. We’re going to kill him. Like, you’ll never know I killed him.”

Porter’s frustration, wrapped in humor, at Heyward’s comments about Allen kneeing him, makes a lot more sense when you zoom out. Sure, Heyward stood firm that the knee was intentional, but the broadcast clips kept saying the same thing: every replay angle was muddy and inconclusive. So the entire moment spiraled into a debate with no hard proof, just interpretations and emotions.

But for Porter, it wasn’t the incident itself, or even the Steelers’ ugly loss, that got under his skin. It was Heyward’s interview that pushed the NFL legend to speak up. Which is why he fired back in the only way Joey Porter knows how: with humor and a jab.

That said, the vibe around Pittsburgh has shifted fast. The Steelers now sit atop the AFC North after their Week 14 win. And suddenly the narrative feels a lot different than it did during that Bills meltdown. With the Dolphins up next, they’re still very much in the playoff mix. And the Heyward–Allen moment is quickly turning into just another subplot in a season full of them.