Terry Crews’ Wife Reveals Hidden Decade-Long Health Battle Six Years After Beating Cancer

There’s a reason why former NFL player-turned-Hollywood star Terry Crews calls his wife, Rebecca King Crews, the “superhero” and the “rock of our lives.” Back in 2020, Rebecca underwent a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery while battling breast cancer. But at the same time, she was also dealing with something far less visible, a condition she and Terry have now opened up about: Parkinson’s disease.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The only reason I’m going public,” said King Crews during an interview with Today, “is because I finally have some uplifting information to offer.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That “uplifting information” centers around a newly approved procedure she recently underwent to help manage symptoms on one side of her body. The journey to get here, however, wasn’t straightforward.

The first signs showed up as early as 2012. She noticed her left toes going numb while riding her bike. At the time, it felt like stress. But over time, the symptoms became harder to ignore. Her leg started dragging. She began forgetting where she parked her car. Even her trainer noticed stiffness in her left arm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tony's Top Prospects For WR For OSU

Then came the moment that connected everything. One morning, she went to apply lip gloss and saw her hand shaking.

“And then one morning I woke up with a tremor and I thought, ‘Hmm, I know what that means.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even then, answers didn’t come quickly. For years, doctors couldn’t fully explain what was happening. Meanwhile, Terry sensed something wasn’t right. Having been married since 1989, he could tell she was trying to push through it.

Imago September 9, 2024, Los Angeles, California, USA: Terry Crews and Rebecca King-Crews attend a Special Los Angeles Screening Of The Killer s Game Los Angeles USA – ZUMAb173 20240909_aap_b173_296 Copyright: xBillyxBennightx

“I would ask her, ‘What’s going on,'” Terry recalled, “and she’d say, ‘Nothing.’ It was clear she was trying to tough it out.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The diagnosis finally came in 2015, when a neurologist at the University of Southern California confirmed Parkinson’s. Given her family history, as her grandmother and uncle went through the same condition, the pieces started to fit. But the diagnosis itself wasn’t the hardest part. What followed was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her symptoms progressed, and she began cycling through medications, starting with a plant-based treatment aimed at restoring dopamine levels. While it helped manage the condition, it also brought side effects like insomnia and nausea.

Through all of it, Terry watched closely. And more importantly, he kept searching. He read, researched, and tried to stay ahead of the disease.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m always looking for new and different things that will help,” Terry said.

That search finally led somewhere in 2024. When he found a potential breakthrough, it shifted the tone from uncertainty to something they hadn’t had in a while, optimism.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Terry Crews came across a groundbreaking treatment for his wife’s treatment

By 2019, things had taken a heavier turn for Rebecca King Crews. While already managing Parkinson’s disease, she was also diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent a double mastectomy in 2020. Today, she is a cancer survivor. But the Parkinson’s symptoms never really let up.

As the condition progressed, Terry Crews kept searching for answers. At one point, when things felt overwhelming, he came across something that shifted the outlook. He told Rebecca about a treatment he had just read about, one that uses sound waves to target the condition.

He was referring to Focused Ultrasound, which “guides ultrasound beams toward tiny areas of cells that cause Parkinson’s motor symptoms. Each beam is harmless on its own, but when focused together, they can create enough heat to eliminate neurons in the brain that contribute to Parkinson’s symptoms. Doctors target different brain areas for different symptoms.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The technology had already been available for one side of the brain since 2021. But once it received broader FDA approval, Terry realized it could be a viable option. That realization led to a decision. On March 4, Rebecca underwent the procedure, and the early results have been encouraging.

“I feel good,” she said. “I’m able to write my name and my dates, and I’m able to write with my right hand for the first time in probably three years.”

She has also noticed that the tremor on her right side is gone, and her balance has improved. While she still takes medication due to lingering symptoms on the left side, the overall shift is noticeable.

“Part of the procedure is improved symptoms, so you’re improved on one side (but) not on the other,” she said. “However, each day that I do things, I’m aware of the benefit that’s already been to me on the one side of the body. So I’m looking forward to doing the left side.”

That next step is already planned. She is scheduled to undergo the same procedure on the left side this October. Having already beaten cancer, Rebecca is now approaching this phase with a similar mindset. The goal is clear. To move past a diagnosis that has shaped her life for years.