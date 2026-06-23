Titans Legend “Blames” AJ Brown for ACL Tear That Essentially Ended His Career

Former Tennessee Titans tackle Taylor Lewan was a three-time Pro Bowler and was in his prime back in 2020. But a pair of ACL tears and improper treatment ultimately cut his NFL career short, leading him to step away from football after an injury-plagued 2022 season. Now, the Titans legend has revealed how New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown played a significant role in the injury that ended his NFL career.

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“That’s when I tear my ACL. It was a screen pass to AJ Brown, and he didn’t get the guy to turn his shoulder. So, he was so pressed on him. I went to cut, and that was the end result,” Lewan said on Bussin With The Boys before adding, “Yeah, I will blame AJ for tearing my ACL,” when Sam Darnold asked whether he was blaming the wide receiver for his injury.

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Lewan was referring to his ACL tear that he suffered during the Week 6 matchup against the Houston Texans in the 2020 season. With 6:12 remaining in the third quarter, Tennessee faced a passing situation. Ryan Tannehill dropped back to throw and targeted A.J. Brown downfield.

As Lewan was pass blocking, he clutched his knee and went down on the turf before walking slowly to the sideline and eventually to the blue medical tent. While the Titans won the matchup 42-36 in overtime, Lewan’s 2020 season was over.

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“I wanted to let everyone know I got an MRI today. I Tore my ACL yesterday against Houston. Don’t feel sorry for me, I’m going to handle this rehab like a Pro and come back better than ever. Thank you @Titans fans for your support. #NoBadDays,” Lewan wrote on his social media post.

He underwent surgery to repair his knee and managed to return for the 2021 season, starting all 13 games and the divisional round. But the injury scare wasn’t over for the Titans’ legend. In fact, Lewan later described that he played the whole 2021 season with a mental and physical grind. And then in 2022, he tore the same ACL in the second week of the season.

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As a result, he missed the remainder of the season. Following the campaign, Lewan admitted that retirement was a possibility, especially with the Titans expected to release him after he had appeared in just 25 of a possible 50 regular-season games over the previous three years because of injuries. Tennessee eventually moved on from him, and Taylor Lewan never played another snap in the NFL.

But in 2023, Lewan’s injury drama escalated when he sued Dr. James Andrews for medical malpractice. Per the lawsuit, Lewan accused the defendants of an improper ACL repair that caused “permanent injury to his right knee, and surrounding structures, tendons, cartilage, and ligaments” and cutting Lewan’s NFL career short as a result of “negligent acts and omissions.”

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The lawsuit further argued that the Titans’ legend was dealing with “severe pain and disability, suffering, disfigurement, loss of ability to enjoy life, past and future medical expenses, past and future loss of earnings, past and future loss of career earnings, past and future loss of career opportunities, and mental distress.”

The Titans eventually released him with $14.8 million due in the final year of his contract. Since then, the former first-round pick of the 2014 NFL draft has been hosting the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast.