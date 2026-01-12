Tom Brady Announces New Career Move Away From FOX Amid NFL Playoffs

Tom Brady has never really been the type to step away completely. Football, business ventures, and most of all, the idea of physical longevity, those lanes still seem very much open for him. Just a few months ago, the NFL legend stepped into a new role with Aescape as the Chief Innovation Officer, bringing his long-standing focus on recovery and muscle longevity into a tech-driven massage and wellness platform.

Fast forward to now, and he’s doing it again. Only this time, the scope is bigger. The former New England Patriots quarterback and current FOX analyst has officially joined eMed as its Chief Wellness Officer. Brady announced the move on Instagram, laying out exactly why this one matters to him. He said:

“I’m here today to talk about eMed, where I proudly serve as the founding Chief Wellness Officer. We’re working on something that I believe really matters, improving population health at scale, so that people can feel better, perform better, and protect their long-term health.”

Along with the executive role, Brady will also serve on eMed’s board of directors. The company itself isn’t new to healthcare conversations. eMed initially gained traction during the pandemic through at-home COVID-19 testing. It later expanded into diagnostics for strep throat and UTIs. But the company has since pivoted away from those offerings.

Now, it has shifted its focus toward helping employers manage the rapidly rising costs tied to covering popular weight-loss medications for their workforce. Brady leaned into that structured approach while explaining what drew him in.

“At eMed,” added Brady, “the program is built around your biology. It’s structured, it’s accountable, and it’s designed to help people stay on track. That mindset, discipline, consistency, showing up defined my career. And it’s the same mindset that drives real change in health over time. We’re just getting started, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

Looking at it, that framing tracks. Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time NFL MVP, and someone who played elite-level football well into his mid-40s, long past the typical expiration date for quarterbacks. That reputation for durability and long-term performance is precisely why his role at eMed centers on awareness and credibility.

In short, this isn’t a random endorsement. It’s Brady aligning himself with another longevity-focused platform. Only this time, at a population-health scale. On the football side of things, meanwhile, Brady has found himself in a similar situation, but with a lot at stake.

The Raiders’ disastrous season raised questions about Tom Brady

Tom Brady has a combined 25 years of NFL experience. 23 spent under center as a quarterback, and the last two as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. But the contrast between those two chapters and how effective Brady has been in each has been hard to miss. His résumé as a player is unmatched. The same, so far, can’t be said about his stint in ownership. That’s exactly why, following Vegas’ disastrous 3–14 season, Albert Breer highlighted the difference between playing the game and running a franchise.

“I think Vegas needs to figure out how they’re going to be set up going forward,” Breer said during a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. “I think Tom Brady’s got to learn how to run a football team, and it sounds weird coming from me. You know what I mean? It’s the greatest player of all time.”

Breer then went on to explain his point by giving John Elway’s example. He noted, “John Elway, when he got back to Denver in 2011, eventually became kind of difficult to work for, but at the beginning, there was a very real acknowledgement on John’s part of what he didn’t know. He rolled his sleeves up and learned how to scout, how to evaluate, and that isn’t as simple as saying, ‘Yeah, well, I played in the league for a couple of decades, so I have an idea of what I’m looking at.’ Of course you do, but it’s not the same thing as building a team and managing a football operation.”

At its core, Breer’s argument is simple: playing in the NFL and running an NFL team are two entirely different things. And he’s not wrong. Brady is only a minority owner, and league rules limit how much authority comes with that role, sure. But Raiders owner Mark Davis has publicly framed Brady as a strategic voice in shaping the franchise’s future. The problem is, the results haven’t followed.

After another poor season, some around the league believe the Raiders are leaning too heavily on Brady’s football instincts. Others, meanwhile. argue his presence has complicated internal dynamics. Add the fact that Brady is now involved in a second straight head-coaching search, and the picture only grows murkier. That’s why the debate around Brady’s role as a minority owner exists in the first place. Where does it ultimately lead? For now, that answer remains very much up in the air.