Tom Brady Gets $200M Update as $2B Venture Secures Major Boost

Tom Brady’s post-retirement portfolio keeps expanding. After locking in a $375 million broadcasting deal with Fox and securing minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders and Birmingham City FC, he joined eMed as Chief Wellness Officer earlier this year. And now, Brady has played a role in helping the company secure major funding.

According to reports, the former New England Patriots quarterback and current FOX analyst helped eMed secure a $200 million Series A funding round. That deal pushes the Miami-based company’s valuation past $2 billion, officially placing it in unicorn territory within the healthcare tech space.

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Fittinsider first highlighted the development on Instagram, which Brady later reshared with a simple message: “💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻LOADING!!!”

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The funding round was led by AON Consulting and included notable figures such as Linda Yaccarino, CEO of eMed. The timing is notable, coming just a couple of months after Brady formally joined the company.

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Back in January 2026, Brady announced his role with eMed, stepping in as Chief Wellness Officer while also joining its board of directors. At the time, he framed the company’s approach in a way that closely mirrors his own career philosophy.

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“At eMed,” Brady said at that time, “the program is built around your biology. It’s structured, it’s accountable, and it’s designed to help people stay on track. That mindset, discipline, consistency, and showing up defined my career. And it’s the same mindset that drives real change in health over time. We’re just getting started, and I’m proud to be part of it.”

The alignment is not hard to see. eMed initially gained traction during the pandemic with at-home COVID-19 testing before expanding into diagnostics for conditions like strep throat and UTIs. Since then, the company has pivoted toward a different lane, focusing on managing GLP-1 weight-loss medications for employers, a fast-growing segment in healthcare.

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That shift also overlaps with Brady’s broader brand. His TB12 Sports philosophy has always centered on discipline, recovery, and long-term performance. Now, eMed is effectively betting that Brady’s credibility and approach can help scale a more structured model around GLP-1 care.

“I believe eMed’s empathic agentic AI platform represents a true winning formula. That conviction is why I’ve chosen to invest both my time and my capital,” Brady said, per PYMNTS.

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At the same time, Brady’s off-field expansion is not slowing down. Alongside his growing business footprint, he has also been linked to another move outside football. The reports related to Brady now suggest ongoing discussions involving WWE.

WWE is reportedly in negotiations with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s recent comments about WWE have certainly raised eyebrows. But what has been building for weeks now points toward one clear speculation. The NFL legend could make an appearance at WrestleMania 42. And in the past few days, that conversation has picked up momentum.

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“From what I have been told, they are in negotiations for Tom Brady, but there’s absolutely not a deal at this point for Tom Brady,” longtime professional wrestling insider Dave Meltzer said. “So it could happen, obviously, Logan Paul and Tom Brady are working, everyone knows they’re working the angle. I think people have seen that coming in, but there could be something in some form at WrestleMania.

“It would not be a surprise, and what they did in the (flag) football game was clearly to build it, all the talk of Tom Brady cutting down pro wrestlers and all the wrestlers responding, that is all storyline. That is not Tom Brady’s a d–k, and he doesn’t respect pro wrestling.”

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Tom Brady is shown before the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111001

There are a few reasons why Brady’s name keeps coming up in connection with WrestleMania 42. To start, the event is set to take place in Las Vegas. Brady already has ties with Vegas through his minority ownership in the Raiders.

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At the same time, WWE appears to be preparing on the business side as well. According to reports from WrestleVotes Radio via Fightful Select, the company has already worked on branding tied to Brady, including logos, merchandise concepts, and nicknames like

“T-Bone” and “The Untouchable Tom Brady.”

Then there is the on-screen dynamic. Brady’s remarks about WWE being “fake B.S.” and his back-and-forth with Logan Paul, where he referred to WWE as “cute,” have only added more fuel to the speculation.

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Put it all together, and it starts to feel less random and more like a setup. Whether that actually results in an appearance at WrestleMania 42 is still uncertain. But with everything building at once, it is clearly something to watch heading into next month.