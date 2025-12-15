Tom Brady Makes Career Announcement for Vegas as Pete Carroll Addresses Losing Raiders Locker Room

Tom Brady has been on the move lately. The former NFL quarterback turned FOX analyst spent the weekend in Los Angeles calling the Week 15 matchup between the Rams and the Detroit Lions. No pause button, though. Fast forward a bit, and Brady is already packing up again, this time headed to Las Vegas. And no, it’s not for his minority-owner role with the Raiders. This trip has a different purpose entirely.

Brady is heading to Vegas to open another CardVault by Tom Brady store.

“Alright, that’s a wrap from L.A.,” Brady said in a clip shared via his Instagram story. “We’re off to Vegas to open CardVault number 10. I just got a text from my boy, Chris Costa, and they brought a 2000 Contenders football box out of Vegas from the warehouse. Chris, you better not open a single pack without man, man. I’m on my way. I’ll see you soon.”

Earlier, Brady announced that he’ll be at Rhythm & Riffs at Mandalay Bay at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, as part of the grand opening celebration for CardVault’s tenth location. The timing is notable. Brady is doing all this less than a month after opening the brand’s ninth store.

That ninth location debuted on November 16 at the Mall of America in Minnesota, where CardVault expanded with a 1,700-square-foot store on Level 1 East in the Huntington Bank Rotunda. The move marked another major step in turning the venture into a national footprint. And now, Vegas is next. But the expansion doesn’t stop with brick and mortar.

CardVault by Tom Brady is also lining up one of its biggest digital moments yet, launching a new eBay Live event that kicked off on December 14 at 2 p.m. Pacific. Between new store openings and live-streamed events, the brand’s growth feels anything but accidental. With Las Vegas now added to the list, CardVault continues to plant its flag in premium locations, including Chicago, Boston, New York, Foxborough, Massachusetts; Mashantucket, Connecticut; East Rutherford, New Jersey; and East Hampton, New York.

Meanwhile, for Raiders fans, Brady’s announcement likely doesn’t move the needle much. With Las Vegas officially out of the playoff race, attention has already shifted away from this season and toward what comes next.

Pete Carroll addressed the Raiders’ quit narrative after playoff elimination

The Raiders didn’t have much to show on Sunday, as the Philadelphia Eagles shut them out 31–0 in their Week 15 matchup. The Raiders are officially out of the playoff race in Pete Carroll’s first season as head coach. And with that came a much bigger question: are the Raiders’ players quitting on their head coach? Carroll doesn’t think so.

“I don’t sense that at all. I don’t think there was that issue. I think we got beat,” he said. “This is a very, very well-loaded team, and they just did their thing today on both sides of the ball, and they really took it to us.”

And he didn’t stop just there.

“These guys fought their a** off,” he added. “Let me address that, because you brought it up. They fought their a**es off. That was the result. They didn’t stop fighting. That was the result of our play right there.”

Carroll’s belief in his players is real. But the tape and the numbers explain why the Raiders are sitting at 2–12. Both the offensive line and defensive front struggled to hold their ground, and it showed on both sides of the ball. With Geno Smith injured, Kenny Pickett stepped in and finished 15-of-24 for just 64 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. The bigger issue wasn’t just the stat line, though.

It was the rhythm. And a big reason for that was protection. The Raiders’ offensive line couldn’t hold up, posting a sack rate of roughly 10.85 percent. Pickett was brought down four times, while Philadelphia’s pass rush consistently collapsed the pocket. On top of that, the Eagles’ defense limited Las Vegas to just 75 total yards. Simply put, the offense never had a chance to get going.

The defensive front wasn’t much better. Vegas allowed Jalen Hurts to go 12-of-15 for 175 yards and three touchdowns without throwing an interception. The Raiders managed just one sack all afternoon, and the imbalance was clear on the stat sheet. Philadelphia outgained Las Vegas 387–75, with the Raiders unable to slow down either the run or the pass.

So yes, Pete Carroll still believes in his players. But after a performance like this, it’s hard to ignore what’s coming next. A serious offseason rebuild, especially along the offensive and defensive lines, now feels unavoidable.