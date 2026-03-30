Tom Brady Makes New ‘Mission’ Clear as FOX Analyst Takes On $2B Venture

The recent Fanatics Flag Football Classic was a reminder that Tom Brady is simply ‘built different.’ Even years removed from the game, he looked every bit the elite athlete he was during his playing days. And now, he wants to bring that same standard of health to everyone else. Brady has partnered with eMed on what he’s calling a genuine mission to reshape global healthcare. He recently sat down with FOX Business Network’s Mornings With Maria to break down exactly what that looks like.

“I got a chance to meet Linda (Yaccarino) a while ago and understood her values and beliefs along with Michael Ferrell, one of the other founders of eMed, and we talked about how we can really make a difference in the world and help people just feel a little better every day. I try to do this at least,” Brady told FOX Business.

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“There are different ways to do that, physically, mentally, and emotionally, and in terms of what eMed’s mission is and what it’s trying to deliver for global health. We’re on a fast track and a great trajectory to really make a huge impact in health for a lot of people and maybe in a way that we haven’t seen in a very long time.”

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When you zoom out, this fits right into the bigger picture of Brady’s post-football life. He already has a packed off-field portfolio with a $375 million broadcasting deal with FOX, minority ownership in the Las Vegas Raiders, and multiple ventures, including CardVault by Tom Brady.

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So his involvement with eMed does not come out of nowhere. It actually aligns with what he has been building for years. His TB12 method, which focuses on pliability training, a plant-forward diet, functional workouts, hydration, and sleep, has already gained traction among athletes.

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eMed operates on a similar philosophy, just at a broader scale. Founded in 2020, the company initially gained traction during the COVID pandemic through at-home testing. It later expanded into diagnostics for strep throat and urinary tract infections before pivoting again.

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Now, eMed partners with employers and government payers to manage GLP-1 usage. It’s a class of obesity and diabetes drugs that remains expensive and difficult to scale through traditional insurance models.

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That is where Brady’s role becomes more relevant. As the company’s chief wellness officer, he has been actively involved in shaping its direction and visibility. In fact, he recently helped eMed secure a $200 million funding round, with Brady himself among the investors.

As a result, the Miami-based company now has a valuation of over $2 billion.

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At its core, eMed operates as a telehealth platform. It uses digital tools like video consultations, apps, and remote monitoring to connect patients with healthcare providers outside traditional clinical settings. And when you look at that model alongside Brady’s long-standing focus on performance, recovery, and consistency, the alignment becomes pretty clear.

Reasoning behind Tom Brady’s venture to raise funds

Tom Brady has made it clear why he is so invested in eMed and what drives his decision to back the Miami-based telehealth company. In a statement, explaining that conviction, he said:

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“I believe eMed’s empathic agentic AI platform, combined with the strength of its people and partners, represents a true winning formula. That conviction is why I’ve chosen to invest both my time as Founding Chief Wellness Officer and my capital in the company.”

That statement ties directly into the company’s latest funding push. The telehealth space is increasing, especially with multiple platforms competing for a share of the rapidly growing GLP-1 weight-loss market. That market alone could cross $150 billion annually in the coming years.

As part of its latest $200 million funding round, which has pushed the company’s valuation past $2 billion, eMed is now positioned to expand its agentic AI platform and roll out a new healthcare payment model. The focus is on lower employer costs, particularly around GLP-1 diabetes and weight-loss medications.

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“GLP-1 medications are the most requested workplace benefit, yet only one in five companies provides the benefit. eMed is changing that,” the company said in a statement. “By achieving more than 90% member adherence, more than double the industry norm, eMed’s program delivers what others cannot: employees who stay the course and see real results, including an average weight loss of 21 pounds, with 99% seeing improvement in at least one key biomarker within six months.”

And when you put it all together, Brady’s involvement starts to make more sense. This is a long-term play at the intersection of performance, health, and scalable technology, something that has defined his career both on and off the field.