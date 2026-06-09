Tom Brady Pushes USA Volleyball to Recruit His Daughter After Trying to Get Her Into Hockey

Back in 2024, Tom Brady took a trip to Paris with his daughter Vivian for the Summer Olympics. During their time there, Vivian got the chance to play volleyball with Brazilian beach volleyball legend Juliana Felisberta da Silva. Ever since, Brady has been pushing his campaign, publicly referring to his daughter as a “future Olympian.” With the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles approaching, that playful prediction seems to have turned into a genuine goal.

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“I think I need a coach just to keep up with this one,” Brady captioned on his Instagram. “@usavolleyball, you guys have any room at camp this year? 😂”

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A response from the official account of USA Volleyball followed shortly after. “@tombrady, for you, we can find a spot! Our national teams are training all summer long; let’s make it happen!”

At the same time, Nebraska Volleyball Head Coach Dani Busboom Kelly also commented, “We have one spot remaining in Husker Volleyball Camp,” to which Brady responded with, “She’s coming in a few years.”

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Just like her father, Vivian is also pursuing an athletic path. At the school level, she currently competes in swimming, soccer, and, of course, volleyball. But the way things are shaping up, it won’t be unfair to say that she’s embarking on a journey to become a professional volleyball player; at least, that’s what Brady’s recent posts have confirmed.

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Back in February 2026, Brady took Vivian to the Winter Olympics in Italy, where he referred to her as a “future Olympian.” Since then, the former NFL quarterback has continued sharing social media posts of the two playing volleyball in the backyard. Even a couple of months ago, Brady posted a clip in which he was seen feeding volleys to Vivian, while the 13-year-old managed to return every shot.

“Saturday nights with my future Olympian. I think I finally found someone who likes practice more than I did,” Brady wrote. Several sports personalities reacted to it, including David Beckham. But it was a response from the official USA Volleyball account that ultimately stole the spotlight.

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“Putting in the work! Swing by the National Team gym anytime,” the response read.

Vivian will be 15 by the time the 2028 Summer Olympics kick off in 2028. And while it’s too early to say, Brady’s prediction very much aligns with Vivian’s preparation. At the same time, it remains to be seen whether volleyball will ultimately become her professional career. If it were upto her father, Brady would like Vivian to pursue hockey professionally back in 2019. This was right after Brady won his sixth Super Bowl with the Patriots when he sat down with Michael Strahan.

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“I’m trying to get her involved in some things,” Brady said about Vivian. “…I’m trying to get her into hockey. My wife’s like, ‘Over my dead body, you’re not putting her out there!’” said Brady. “She’s not going to be getting checked or anything!”

Fast forward to now, and judging by the way things are unfolding, it’s fair to say that Brady’s ex-wife’s wish is fulfilled, with Vivian seemingly looking ahead to a potential career in volleyball.