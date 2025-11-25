Tom Brady Runs 7-Figure Super Bowl Campaign With FOX Amid On-Air Goof Up

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about Super Bowl Sunday. The NFL legend basically lived there, showing up in seven of them across his career. This is exactly why he also knows about one of the longest-running debates in the States: Should the Monday after the Super Bowl be a federal holiday? A lot of people think it should… and now Brady’s actually doing something about it.

He’s teaming up with comedian Druski and delivery giant Gopuff to push for making that Monday an official national holiday. Which naturally gets you wondering: Is this for real, or just another flashy promo? Surprisingly, it’s the real deal. This isn’t just an ad with two familiar faces. Gopuff is pouring actual money and support into the campaign.

“The Big Game brings every single American together,” Yakir Gola, co-founder and Co-CEO of Gopuff, said, per FOX Business. “That’s why the Monday after the Big Game must become Super Monday—an official federal holiday that honors our love for competition, victory and the greatest country on Earth.”

The campaign might seem like some ploy or regular ad for a tiny moment. But the effort is genuinely aimed at getting Washington, D.C. to take “Super Monday” seriously. For the same reason, Brady, Druski, and Gopuff are running a seven-figure campaign to support “The Super Monday Off Coalition.” The aim is simple, and Gopuff’s co-founder explained it pretty well.

Tom Brady appears at American Dream for the grand opening of Card Vault by Tom Brady, a sports card and memorabilia retailer, East Rutherford, Friday, Apr. 11, 2025.

“By supporting The Super Monday Off Coalition, we’re putting real action behind a cultural truth,” Gola continued. “Now, the president and Congress have a chance to do something truly historic—to recognize a tradition that already unites this country and create a national holiday Americans will celebrate for generations to come.”

The reasoning behind this campaign is pretty simple. The Super Bowl is essentially a cultural and national event, as millions stay up late to watch the big game in February. The next day, however, tons of people call in sick or skip work anyway. This costs businesses money and disrupts planning.

So instead of pretending people will show up to work, the campaign argues that it should be made a real holiday, allowing everyone to plan around it. Will they make it or not? That’s the question for another day. But this brings us to our next big question: How will Tom Brady and Druski support The Super Monday Off Coalition?

As part of the push to back The Super Monday Off Coalition, Brady and Druski are jumping right into Gopuff’s new ad titled “Hard Pass.” The spot leans into the universal nightmare of dragging yourself into the office the day after the Super Bowl. And the ad will debut during FOX’s broadcast of the Detroit Lions–Green Bay Packers game on Thanksgiving Day, which is basically prime real estate for getting the message in front of millions.

“Going into work the day after the big game? Hard pass,” Brady said in the commercial. “A massive number of employees unexpectedly call out of work the day after the Big Game, creating a huge headache for businesses across the country and a drag on our economy. That’s why I’m deepening my partnership with Gopuff to tackle this problem head-on. Together, we’re supporting The Super Monday Off Coalition and advocating for an official holiday after the Big Game.”

In short, the debate isn’t new; people have been asking for a Super Monday holiday for years. Now, Gopuff is putting real money behind the idea. And Brady and Druski are throwing their weight into the mix. At this point, it’s all about whether the folks in Washington decide to make it official or let the idea stall out again. And amidst the campaign, however, Brady has been under the spotlight for his slip-up during the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys game.

Tom Brady’s slip-up trends after the Eagles vs. Cowboys game

The Cowboys definitely sent everyone into a frenzy after clawing back from a 21-point deficit and finally avenging their season-opening loss to the Eagles. But right after the game, social media had its own little meltdown as fans caught Tom Brady accidentally slipping up while saying Eagles offensive lineman Landon Dickerson’s name.

It all went down in the final minutes of the game. Brady was breaking down a play where Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got sacked, and while calling it out, he tripped over Dickerson’s name. It briefly came out sounding like “Nicker” before he quickly corrected himself with, “Excuse me, Landon Dickerson right there.”

While the clip on social media lasted mere seconds, it was enough for fans to replay it in slow-motion over and over again. There’s no denying that many called out the FOX analyst for his slip-up. But others pointed out that Brady said “nicker” as in Nickerson, and immediately corrected himself.