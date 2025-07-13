Tom Brady Shifts Focus on ‘Love’ as Father of Three Keeps Door Open for Sofia Vergara

When young Tom Brady left home for Ann Arbor to chase his football dreams, his father, Tom Brady Sr., needed eight weeks of counselling just to cope with the separation. He and his wife, Galynn, showed up for nearly 90% of Brady’s college games—a devotion that carried over seamlessly once he reached the NFL. Brady’s dad would attend every Patriots game for the first four seasons, then eventually settle down to just home games.

No wonder when Father’s Day came around, Brady paused to honor the man behind his ambition. “Happy Father’s Day to my dad who taught me everything about what it means to be a father,” the Patriots’ legend wrote in a Father’s Day post last month. The retired NFL star called his dad “biggest supporter,” “best friend,” and “number one teacher.” It was a reflection on integrity and compassion as much as success.

And in that same spirit, Brady recently shared a message of love and hope to his own children, carrying the legacy forward. “One day I hope my children look at their own children and think, ‘So this is how much he loved me.'” Brady wrote in an Instagram story on Sunday, July 13. The former NFL quarterback’s message for his kids wasn’t just poetic—it was intentional. The message echoed the same devotion his father once showed him. It was about continuity, not nostalgia.

via Imago

The NFL legend turned Fox analyst is a proud father of three—John, his oldest son with actress Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin, his second child and first with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and their daughter, Vivian. “I’m grateful for every moment and it’s a pleasure watching these three beautiful angels grow up!❤️❤️❤️,” Brady shared last month, after revealing how his own dad taught him to be available and “make sure my kids know how much I love and care about them.”

But even the most heartfelt intentions sometimes clash with the public eye. Last year, after his Netflix roast aired, Brady faced painful questions at home. The NFL legend revealed the conversation with his kids the next morning. And in his own words, it felt like “a stake through the heart.” In “The Greatest Roast of All Time,” comedians, including Kevin Hart and Nikki Glaser, repeatedly took a jab at Brady’s divorce from Gisele, the mother of Brady’s kids.

The comedians delivered some of the night’s most brutal jokes, and even joked about Gisele’s then-rumored relationship with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. Following the roast, Brady revealed that “It was tough on my kids, for sure. They asked, ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?” The former NFL quarterback revealed on The Pivot Podcast that “I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected the people I care about the most in the world.”

Fast forward, and despite that fallout from the roast, Tom Brady’s recent message underscores how seriously he takes the role of father. Meanwhile, the 47-year-old former quarterback remains under the spotlight even though his playing career is over.

Tom Brady and Sofia Vergara generate buzz with dating rumors

The post-retired Tom Brady never hesitates to turn heads outside of the NFL world. During a lavish wedding of Jeff Bezos in Venice, the ex-NFLer was spotted interacting with Brooks Nader—fueling rumors of a brief fling—just as photos of him alongside actress Sydney Sweeney were lighting up the internet. Fast forward to now, and a fresh buzz ignited around Brady when he was photographed with actress Sofia Vergara.

Ever since, everyone has had just one question: Is Tom Brady actually dating Sofia Vergara? Well, the reports shrugged it off, stating, Brady was “just not that into her.” But before folks digested it, a close source to PEOPLE just added another layer to it. As per PEOPLE, Brady “would never” say that he thinks Vergara is “too old” for him. “Tom never said, nor would he ever say, anything like this. It is pure fiction,” his rep says,” the source reported.

The dating speculations about the two started swirling all over the internet when the duo was photographed at the Ritz-Carlton’s superyacht, named Luminar’s party. Brady posed while sitting next to the Modern Family actress at dinner. Right after that went down, the actress shared a few glimpses of the pair on her social media handle, sparking dating rumors.

However, TMZ reported that even though the pair has been spotted together while enjoying the trip, they’re certainly not dating. The ex-NFLer has been single since his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. And the way things are unfolding, he seems to remain single at this moment.