Tom Brady Takes Another Shot at Jets Within 48 Hours Despite Upsetting His Ex-Teammate

29-7. That’s just a regular-season record of Tom Brady against the Jets when he was building the Patriots‘ dynasty. But for the Jets, it was a nightmare. From fans to players, and players to coaches, you could feel frustration brewing over Brady’s dominance. Take Rex Ryan, for instance. The ex-Jets’ coach straight up expressed his frustration ahead of the 2010 season, claiming, “He (Brady) knows we hate the Patriots.” That’s the kind of dominance Brady had over the Jets.

So, when Robert Kraft unveiled that huge statue of Brady outside Foxborough Stadium, it was a big moment for Pats fans. But leave it to Brady to keep it spicy. In his classic Brady fashion, he didn’t just thank the fans—he took a shot at the Jets. “In the end, this sta͏tue isn͏’t just fo͏r ͏Pat͏s ͏fans. I͏t’ll also give all ͏the ͏Jets fans s͏omething͏ t͏o thro͏w their be͏er͏s at as͏ the͏y lea͏ve the stadium every year,” he said.

Of course, the Jets’ fans weren’t having it, and an ex-Jets safety had to clap back. But that doesn’t mean Brady will stop taking a jab at his former division rivals. In his latest post of the 199 Newsletter, Brady addressed The Truth About Hope. He talked about the philosophers’ take on hope, and then he talked about the modern scientific study of hope. But amidst this, he sent a message to all the parents while firing off a little zinger at the Jets.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“As parents,” he started, “we hope for many things for our kids. We say, “I hope they learn their lesson” or “I hope they don’t make the same mistake I did.” We confide in friends and relatives that we hope they settle down and have kids of their own, or that they find a well-paying job, or that they become a good person, or that they don’t become a Jets fan.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady screams out after arriving on the field without a glove on his injured right hand before playing the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on January 21, 2018. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY BOS20180121502 MATTHEWxHEALEY

That’s a unique way to share your message with all the parents out there while adding a hint of humor, or should we say, a little dig, to their former rival team. But here we are. And let’s just say that Brady’s jab wasn’t without history. During his two-decade reign as the Patriots’ ultimate quarterback, Tom Brady dominated the New York team and won the AFC East nearly every time.

During his tenure, the Jets managed to clinch the division title only once. And yes, the Pats also knocked them out of the playoffs a couple of times. Talk about his personal record? It’s 29-7. And yes, a .811 winning percentage. The record stings the Jets’ fans, and so do Tom Brady’s playful jabs. Just ask the Jets’ legend, Victor Green.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Victor Green congratulated Tom Brady while defending the Jets

In his 20 years with the Patriots, Tom Brady has won several accolades. We’re talking about six Super Bowl rings, 3x MVPs, NFL Comeback Player of the Year, 2x NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and on and on. Fast forward to now, and the Patriots’ legend finally got his due last week. Robert Kraft unveiled a massive bronze and stone statue outside Foxborough Stadium, wit͏h one arm raised in tr͏iumph. “This is quite overwhelming to me,” the 48-year-old NFL legend said.

The statue represents Brady’s iconic NFL career that includes a couple of decades with the Pats and a brief stint with Tampa Bay. The statue symbolizes his relationship with New England, team owner Kraft, and the legendary head coach, Bill Belichick. But it wasn’t his accolades or his overwhelming feeling that grabbed the public’s eye. Nope. It was his subtle dig at the Jets that had everyone side-eyeing the Pats’ legend. And the former Jets’ safety and Brady’s ex-teammate, Victor Green, was one of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New England Patriots (@patriots) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Right after Brady’s comments came to light, Green took to his social media handle and congratulated the NFL GOAT. “Congratulations to my former tea͏mma͏te Tom Brady,” Green, who spent a year with Brady in New England, wrote in his ‘X’ post, followed by a clap-back on Brady’s comments. “But he didn’t have to th͏row a j͏ab at͏ my beloved te͏am, ͏@nyjets. Thi͏s sho͏uld get th͏e Jets ͏and the fans fired ͏u͏p to kick some ͏Pats but͏t this͏ season. Remember, TB12, yo͏u are reti͏red.” Noted.

Brady is retired, and the Pats have recorded a couple of mediocre seasons. But so did the Jets. So, when Drake Maye and Justin Fields come face-to-face this regular season, expect the dawn of a new era and a new rivalry between the Patriots and the Jets.