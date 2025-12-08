Tributes Pour In for Pittsburgh Legend Joey Porter After Steelers’ Hall of Honor Announcement

The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night in their Week 15 matchup, and this one’s shaping up to be more than just another primetime game. It’s going to be a milestone night in Pittsburgh as the team inducts former linebacker-turned-coach Joey Porter into the Hall of Honor, joining franchise legends Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey in this year’s class.

Porter summed up the moment perfectly on Instagram, writing: “All I can say is, ‘Thank You, Pittsburgh,” as he shared the Hall of Honor announcement.

First introduced in 2017, the Hall of Honor is the Steelers’ way to recognize those who’ve made an undeniable impact on the franchise, be it on the field or off the field. It’s essentially the organization’s highest acknowledgment of contributions, dating all the way back to 1933. Eligibility isn’t complicated either: a player must be retired for at least three years and must have spent a minimum of three seasons with the Steelers.

As for this year’s class, the franchise announced it during a training camp luncheon in late July, spotlighting three cornerstones of Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl-winning eras. And as team owner Art Rooney II put it:

“It’s special. Just to welcome a group of guys that mean so much to Steelers football, mean so to our fans. These three guys made a difference for us over the course of their careers. This group is a pretty special group and belong in there with the rest of them.”

Porter was on hand for that announcement at Saint Vincent College, soaking in the moment, especially after attending Hall of Honor dinners for former teammates over the years. As he said:

“It’s called the Hall of Honor for a reason. It’s an honor to be in it. To be mentioned with all the guys that played before that are in the Hall of Honor is special. Being in Pittsburgh, you know the tradition of what it means to play for the Steelers. So just to be always mentioned amongst the greats, that’s what makes it amazing. It’s an honor.”

The induction weekend kicks off with the Hall of Honor Dinner on Sunday, Dec. 14, followed by an on-field presentation during the Steelers–Dolphins game on Dec. 15. And just like that, Steelers fans have one more reason to circle this matchup. They are now ready to see a franchise icon officially take his place among the greats.

Steelers’ fans congratulated Joey Porter ahead of Hall of Honor induction

Steelers fans wasted no time flooding Joey Porter’s mentions with love. And the comments really show how deeply he’s woven into Pittsburgh’s football identity. One fan dropped a simple but powerful line: “My favorite player to ever play the game of football 💪💯.” It’s a reminder of how Porter’s attitude, style, and intensity shaped an entire generation of Steelers fans who grew up watching him dominate.

Another fan kept it short but heartfelt, saying, “Congratulations ❤️ well deserved.” And looking at it, that’s the sentiment running through most of Steelers Nation right now. There’s this collective understanding that Porter didn’t just play linebacker; he embodied what Pittsburgh football is supposed to feel like. Some supporters are taking things even further, turning Monday Night Football into a full-blown pilgrimage.

One fan wrote, “We will be there for MNF! Congrats, Peez! Well deserved,” while another added, “Flying up from Orlando for it, and my first home game, congrats!!!🐐.” It just shows the reach Porter still has. People aren’t just watching this induction; they’re traveling across the country to be part of it. Then there are fans turning the weekend into a whole experience.

One person shared, “I will be coming from NY to the Monday night game and bought tickets to your cornhole Tailgate party! I can’t wait!” While the Steelers haven’t secured a playoff win in almost a decade, Porter’s induction is becoming a fan event with real emotional pull. In the end, these reactions say everything: this honor isn’t just about Porter’s stat line or résumé. It’s about how he made Steelers fans feel.