Troy Aikman Voices Frustration on Major Jerry Jones Snub Amid Cowboys Owner’s Retirement Statement

In 2025, Jerry Jones landed a cameo in Taylor Sheridan's critically acclaimed series Landman where the Cowboys owner played himself

The Cowboys last won a Super Bowl in 1996, making it almost three decades since the team last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy

For years, Jerry Jones has been criticized, scrutinized, and second-guessed for his approach as the Dallas Cowboys’ owner and GM. But amid all the noise, there was one thing he was unexpectedly praised for last year. Jerry went viral after making a guest appearance on a TV series, drawing widespread admiration for a performance few saw coming. Still, when awards season rolled around, that performance didn’t earn him an Emmy nomination. This week, though, Troy Aikman weighed in on the same.

“I agree. He (Jerry) was phenomenal,” Aikman said on The Rick Eisen Show, when asked about Jerry’s Emmy snub. “Joe Buck and I were talking about it after it came out last year, and I thought he was just absolutely phenomenal. And I said, “You know, what’s interesting, Joe, is that wasn’t acting for Jerry. I’ve had a number of meetings with him over the years and conversations where basically that’s his story. I mean, that’s the way he tells a story. It was just Jerry being Jerry.”

ARLINGTON, TX – DECEMBER 09: ESPN football broadcaster Troy Aikman visits the sidelines before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals on December 9, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Aikman seemed genuinely frustrated when Jerry did not receive an Emmy nomination despite an outstanding performance in the popular series Landman last year. During the cameo, Jones didn’t portray a fictional character. He played himself, delivering a heartfelt monologue about family and working alongside his children. In the scene, Jones said:

“I’m pretty proud of them Cowboys, I’m pretty proud of the stuff we’ve done, and oil and gas. It pales in comparison to how proud I am as to have lived my life working with my kids.”

The performance caught people off guard for a couple of reasons. Reports suggested that Jones improvised parts of the speech and genuinely meant every word, even though the show itself is fictional. More than that, fans were surprised by just how natural he looked on screen. That’s why Aikman’s point to Buck that Jones wasn’t acting resonated. But Buck had a counter.

“And Joe said, ‘Hey, I get all that, but he still did it in front of an audience with cameras, with lights, and that’s acting,'” Aikman added, while quoting Buck’s comments.

“And so, Joe was right. I mean, it’s one thing when you’re doing a cameo and playing yourself. It’s not easy to do, as you well know. And in fact, Taylor Sheridan has talked about it. He said that Jerry Jones could make a living as an actor if he had chosen to go that route. And based on what I saw, he certainly could.”

That said, Aikman’s comments carried underlying frustration. Jones wasn’t trying to act or chase awards. Instead, the Cowboys’ owner was just being himself on camera, something Aikman noted isn’t easy even for trained performers. Despite the authenticity and difficulty of the moment, the performance was still overlooked.

Jones ultimately did not receive an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, as noted by Dallas Morning News reporter Joseph Hoyt.

And while Jerry’s acting stint earned admiration if not an Emmy, his football team has largely flown under the radar in recent seasons. Earlier this month, Jones addressed that reality and made it clear where he stands on retirement.

Jerry Jones wants to retire as the winningest owner in Super Bowl history

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys have had their share of glory. With Jerry at the helm, the franchise built a dynasty, winning three Super Bowls in a relatively short span. But it’s been more than three decades since Dallas last hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Over the years, frustration has grown, with many calling for the Cowboys owner to step aside.

Jerry, however, has been clear about one thing: that isn’t happening anytime soon.

“Everybody likes to dream, and I promise you high and hard on my dream list, way ahead of making a buck, because I don’t need a buck — way ahead of that is to go down as the owner that won the most Super Bowls,” Jerry said earlier this month.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys have won five Super Bowls in franchise history, trailing only the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Of those five titles, three came with Jerry as the owner. Still, going down as the winningest owner in Super Bowl history is far from a simple task. Dallas would need to win three more Super Bowls just to tie Robert Kraft’s record of six. And a seventh would finally put Jerry alone at the top.

On paper, that path looks daunting. In reality, it looks even tougher, especially given how the Cowboys have struggled this season. Whether Jerry Jones’ team can ever turn that dream into reality remains an open question. What isn’t in doubt, though, is his resolve. Jerry has no plans to step down. At least not now.