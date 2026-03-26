2x Super Bowl Winner Slams Baltimore Official for Defending Former Ravens Player Facing Charges

Aggression is a core part of football, and in the NFL, it often fuels success. But that same intensity can draw concern when it shows up off the field. That is exactly what happened when former Baltimore Ravens running back Terrance West was charged with a**ault after allegedly attacking a contractor working on his home in Prince George’s County.

As the situation unfolded, Baltimore-based addiction expert Mike Gimbel, who has worked with athletes in the past, suggested that aggression developed in sports can carry into everyday life. That take, however, did not sit well with former Ravens wide receiver and two-time Super Bowl champion Torrey Smith.

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“People let bs narratives like this run and perpetuate stereotypes. This is absolute trash! Airing this is even worse. This Mike guy is full of 💩 just like whoever cleared this,” Smith shared on X, while also sharing a gif, claiming ‘Trash.’ “You don’t have to worry about me dealing with this station.”

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The backlash came after details of the incident surfaced. West, who played for the Ravens from 2015 to 2017, is facing first- and second-degree a**ault charges tied to an alleged altercation on March 4, 2026, at his home in Upper Marlboro, according to court documents.

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The contractor involved told police he was painting and making repairs when he pointed out a stain he claimed was not his responsibility. That is when the situation escalated.

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“He (West) grabbed my supervisor and they got into an altercation. I told Mr. West to stop. He then started punching me in the face. I didn’t know how to react.”

The contractor further alleged that West a**aulted him and threatened him with both a knife and a gun. The situation gained wider attention after a photo showed the contractor with a black eye and a visibly swollen face.

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That is where Gimbel’s comments entered the conversation, and where the reaction intensified.

“We all too often see when these players, who are taught to be aggressive, get into the real world…they don’t know how to act…It’s almost like we have to look at what can we do to help these players because right now you get into a fight with them and they’re going to go crazy.”

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Smith’s response was rooted in pushing back against that broader framing. While Gimbel pointed to aggression in sports carrying over into real life, Smith took issue with the generalization, especially in a situation tied to a specific incident.

For now, the legal process will take over. A preliminary hearing for West is scheduled for May 1 in Prince George’s County District Court. And considering Terrance West never had a truly stable run in the NFL, this situation only adds another layer working against him.

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Terrence West hasn’t had a stable football career

Terrance West spent three seasons at Towson University before declaring for the NFL Draft. During that stretch, he earned First-Team All-Coastal Athletic Conference honors from 2011 to 2013. His junior year stood out in particular, rushing for 2,509 yards and 41 touchdowns, which led to the Cleveland Browns selecting him in the third round of the 2014 draft.

The stability, though, never followed him into the NFL.

He lasted just one season in Cleveland, posting 673 yards and four touchdowns before being traded to the Tennessee Titans. That stint was brief as well, lasting only two games, before he landed with his hometown Baltimore Ravens.

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That is where he found his most consistent stretch. In 2016, he played a full season, appearing in all 16 games and rushing for 774 yards and five touchdowns. Even then, the stability did not last. He later spent time with the New Orleans Saints, but his career came to an end in 2018 after his release.

Now, years later, West is back in the spotlight. This time, though, it is not about football or what he did on the field. It is about what has happened off it.