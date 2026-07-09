“Unbelievable Love Story”: Julian Edelman Sums Up Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Wedding With a Sweet Message

Former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was among several current and former NFL players who attended Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding earlier this month at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While it’s still unclear whether Edelman was required to sign a non-disclosure agreement, the NFL legend still managed to describe the ceremony as carefully as possible. And along the way, he also shared a heartfelt message for the couple’s future.

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“I mean, there was a wedding, and it was awesome. That’s where I’ll keep it,” Edelman said, per Yahoo Sports. “I don’t have a high enough pay grade to go into detail. I don’t know the details of what we can and can’t say, but it was an unbelievable love story. I’ll leave it at that and can’t wait to watch those people reproduce humans and make insane people for this society.”

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Edelman attended the wedding with his former Patriots teammate, Rob Gronkowski, and his girlfriend, Camille Kostek. And it won’t be wrong to say that Edelman has been cautious about addressing the wedding details. In fact, the former NFL receiver had taken to his Instagram handle, shared pictures of himself with Gronk, and just dropped a short caption.

“One hell of a (love) story,” he wrote. “Congrats to Taylor and Travis 🍾 Unbelievable day celebrating two incredible people.”

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Kelce and Swift began dating in 2023 before eventually making their relationship public. Then, just ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s 13th NFL season in 2025, the couple got engaged in August. Fast forward to today, and Kelce and Swift are officially husband and wife. More than anything, though, Edelman says he can’t wait to see them become parents.

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Surprisingly, that’s the only detail Edelman could share after attending the wedding. And it made sense.

Per NBC, guests who attended the wedding were asked to sign NDAs as part of the invitation process. On top of that, Kelce and Swift also implemented a no-phone policy to avoid the leaking of their wedding pictures. Per reports, Swift is expected to share the wedding pictures herself. Meanwhile, Hollywood insider Rob Shuter recently reported that the couple is now keeping a close eye on who violates their NDAs.

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It’s not because the couple will take a legal action against those who violated, but for the sake of those who can be trusted and those who cannot. So, when Julian Edelman appeared cautious while describing Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s wedding, it’s easy to understand why the former Patriots wide receiver had so little to reveal.