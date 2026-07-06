“Was It Worth It?”: Cam Newton Puts Tom Brady on the Spot Over Losing His Family for NFL Success

“She deserves what she needs from me as a husband, and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.” Tom Brady said back in 2022, just days before announcing his first retirement, following his second season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. At the time of this announcement, Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was thrilled. In fact, she showed her support for Brady’s decision via a social media post, writing, “What a ride my love!”

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That support, however, didn’t last much longer. Just over a month later, Brady announced that he was returning for his 23rd season. And while Bundchen was initially supportive of the former NFL quarterback’s decision, later that same year, the couple eventually filed for divorce. Now, while discussing athletes sacrificing their families to achieve greatness, former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton raised a question about Brady’s decision.

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“When you think about guys like Tom Brady, and we’ve seen his public relationship kind of unravel,” Newton said on his 4th & 1 Podcast. “You have to ask guys like Kobe, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal, was it worth ittthough? The marriage failed. Your career propelled. Was it worth it?…Because yes, we’re talking about athletes, but it can also serve as a person that’s pursuing any career.”

Before marrying Brady, Bundchen was a world-renowned model. She was the face of brands including Chanel, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Valentino, and others. However, after she and Brady became parents to two children, she took a step back from her modeling career, while Brady continued to win Super Bowl rings.

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But when the quarterback announced his retirement in early 2022, she was happy with Brady’s decision. However, the former couple hit another rough patch the same year after Brady returned to play his third season with the Buccaneers.

“Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life,” a source said to People. “Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him.”

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Imago Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art s Costume Institute Benefit Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY NYP2019050957 JOHNxANGELILLO

From there, things didn’t end well for Brady and Bundchen. Brady reportedly took a break from the Bucs’ practices for personal reasons in 2022. At the same time, the former couple was spotted separately with their kids. In September 2022, Bündchen shared her concerns about Tom Brady’s return to the NFL.

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“We have to think about what we’re doing, how moments that were really shaping who they are as people,” she said. “I feel very fulfilled in that way, as a mother and as a wife. I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

On October 4, 2022, she hired a divorce lawyer, and by the end of the same month, Brady and Bündchen got divorced. The quarterback went on to finish the 2022 season with the Bucs, going 8-9, and announced his second and final retirement.