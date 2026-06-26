“We Lost Respect”: Eagles Legend Fires Back at Bryce Huff for Blaming Philadelphia Fans for His Failure

When Bryce Huff moved to the Philadelphia Eagles, the expectations were sky high for him, as he was signed on a three-year, $51 million contract. However, as early as training camp, he knew the fit was going to be a problem. He lasted only a year in Philly, and then another in San Francisco before hanging up his cleats at the age of 28.

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After moving away from the game, Huff recently appeared on a podcast, where he was critical of the Philly fans. He said: “For the fans especially, like, they like take pride in going after people.” The Eagles have one of the most passionate fan bases. Even former player LeSean McCoy knows that, but he was not having any criticism about them from Huff, a player who played only 12 games and was not very productive during his stint there.

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“A team that seen you every day, that drafted you, they practiced with you, everything about you, why they’re not keeping you? You’ve got 10 something sacks,” said McCoy on Speakeasy. “Why they’re not going to keep you, and you’re young? That let me know right there that this dude is not that good. So, when he got traded to the Eagles, and I see him like, ‘Oh my god, I wasn’t tripping.’

“There’s nothing to talk about here. I know how Eagles fans can get. I love them because they’re tough and they hold you accountable. Dude, when he was with us, we didn’t get no production. Matter of fact, the backup’s backup was more productive than him. So, you talk about you’ve lost respect? Well, we lost respect, and we lost a lot of money.”

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The Eagles signed Huff following the 2023 season, where Huff recorded 10 sacks during his final season with the New York Jets. While the expectations from the Eagles for the defensive end were to bolster the defense, Huff failed to fit in Vic Fangio’s scheme.

Across 12 games, the 28-year-old recorded 13 tackles, four quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. During the same season, he missed five games after tearing a ligament in his groin area, and wasn’t activated from the injury reserve list until late December 2025.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars at San Francisco 49ers Sep 28, 2025 Santa Clara, California, USA San Francisco 49ers defensive end Bryce Huff 47 reacts after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Levi s Stadium. Santa Clara Levi s Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDarrenxYamashitax 20250928_tdc_yl1_228

However, even though the Eagles activated him, his role on the defense was bare minimum, including in the postseason, as Nolan Smith had overtaken him. Smith recorded 6.5 sacks that season, out of which 4 sacks were in the playoffs.

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After just one season, Huff was moved on from the Eagles, as the San Francisco 49ers offered a conditional fifth-round pick. After securing the move, the player revealed his feelings about his time in Philly.

“If I’m being 100% honest with you, I wanted a trade like fairly early on,” he said after the Eagles traded him to the San Francisco 49ers. “And just ’cause of how things went in Philly, I knew pretty early on it wasn’t a fit. There’s a plethora of things that went down. I don’t wanna get into specifics. Being in the league for five years, I kinda knew what it felt like to be in a good situation. … I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season, probably even training camp if I’m being honest.”

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Despite having reunited with Robert Saleh, things just did not work out for Huff in San Francisco. He played only 15 games, out of which 8 were starts. Huff only recorded 4.0 sacks in the entire season. After the season, he announced that he was walking away from professional football to focus on other ventures. How his criticism toward the Eagles will unfold from here remains to be seen.