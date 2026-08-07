“Who Would Have the Guts?”: Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Challenges NFL Teams to Unite Shedeur and Shilo

At this time last year, Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders were both preparing for their rookie NFL seasons. While Shedeur eventually earned a starting role with the Cleveland Browns, Shilo struggled to make an impact, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and never found another opportunity to continue his football career. Even so, when asked to name the most bada** player he has ever played with, Shedeur didn’t hesitate to pick his older brother.

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During a conversation with Kevin Clark on ESPN’s This Is Football, Shedeur was asked why he considers Shilo such a bada** player. In response, the Browns quarterback reflected on the circumstances that ultimately brought his brother’s football career to an end.

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“I’ll say Shilo Sanders,” Shedeur told Clark. “Because, think about how his career ended. He slaps somebody, and he never played again. If he gonna go out, he went out swinging, man. Shilo dropping a song, go out swingin’ soon, man. I love it.”

As that unfolded, Shedeur and Shilo’s mother and Coach Prime’s ex-wife, Pilar Sanders, also shared her thoughts on her sons’ football careers. Posting the clip on her official Instagram account, Pilar painted a scenario in which an NFL team could sign both Shedeur and Shilo. However, she also wondered which organization could afford both players at the same time.

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“IMAGINE THEM ON THE SAME NFL TEAM! WHO would have the guts to do that?” Pilar captioned her post.

There’s no denying that Pilar Sanders sounds optimistic to see her sons play together once again. At the same time, however, it won’t be wrong to say that Shilo seems to be done with football now. He and Shedeur were teammates first at Jackson State and then at Colorado in college under their dad, Deion Sanders’ guidance.

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Following the 2025 NFL draft, however, things drifted apart after the Browns selected Shedeur in the fifth round, while Shilo went undrafted. While the Buccaneers surely signed the safety as an undrafted free agent, that stint was short-lived as well. After making it through the offseason programs, Shilo was released after he punched the Buffalo Bills‘ tight end, Zach Davidson, during the Preseason finale.

For Shedeur, that ultimately turned out to be one of the bada** moments from his brother. But for Shilo, that was eventually the end of his football career. Since then, he has made it clear that he doesn’t see any light at the end of the NFL tunnel. On top of that, Shilo Sanders is now focusing more on his other talents, including his music career and fashion. As for Shedeur Sanders, the second-year quarterback is currently fighting for the starting role ahead of the 2026 season.