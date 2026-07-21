Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeNFL

“World Can Never Strip Me”: Ryan Clark Speaks Out After Learning of ESPN Firing Live on Air

google_perference

Add us on Google

Keshav Pareek

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 21, 2026 | 10:32 AM EDT

HomeNFL

“World Can Never Strip Me”: Ryan Clark Speaks Out After Learning of ESPN Firing Live on Air

google_perference

Add us on Google

Keshav Pareek

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 21, 2026 | 10:32 AM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Ryan Clark is not returning to the Super Bowl next year. With ESPN all set to host the marquee NFL event for the first time, Clark won’t be a part of the lineup after the network reportedly fired him on Monday, July 20. While the move came as a shock among the NFL community and the broadcasting world, Clark has since broken his silence on his abrupt departure.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Proud of Life…Before the madness of yesterday, I woke up, got in my Tundra, drove to Planet Fitness, and got to work,” Clark wrote on Instagram, while sharing a clip of himself working out. “The rest of the day was eventful, but the journey continues. My peace is with God, and my humility comes from within. I’ll continue to build myself so the world can never strip me of what’s real. Get moving today y’all! 🙏🏾.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Per Andrew Marchand of The Athletic, ESPN was planning to inform Clark about their decision on Tuesday. However, considering the network didn’t want him to learn about the news through media leaks, they told him during the show. In simple terms, Ryan Clark was fired on-air.

Clark’s departure from ESPN happened very quickly, but the writing had already been on the wall. Ever since Super Bowl LX earlier this year, reports had suggested that ESPN and NFL Network could part ways with Clark as part of a sweeping round of layoffs, both on and off the air, amid broader cuts at parent company Disney.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides, Clark’s standing at ESPN reportedly took a hit during the 2025 season. During an appearance on Get Up, fellow ESPN analyst Peter Schrager praised CeeDee Lamb for his performance over the Philadelphia Eagles, while taking a dig at AJ Brown for having fewer receptions. Clark, however, suggested that Schrager’s opinions carried less weight because he had never played in the NFL.

While that doesn’t mean the decision to fire Ryan Clark had anything to do with his comments on Schrager, Marchand reported that ESPN executives “soured” on Clark over issues with his words.

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and Super Bowl champion, Clark joined ESPN in 2015 following his retirement from the NFL and made appearances on NFL Live, Get Up, First Take and SportsCenter. He signed a contract extension in 2024 and was reportedly earning around $2 million annually. But with his ESPN tenure now in the rearview mirror, it’s still unclear where Clark’s next stop will be.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Keshav Pareek

2,377 Articles

Keshav Pareek is a Senior NFL Features Writer at EssentiallySports, where he has covered two action-packed football seasons. He also contributes to the ES Behind the Scenes series, spotlighting the lives of top NFL stars off the field. Keshav is known for weaving humor into serious sports writing and connecting with readers by tapping into the emotional heart of the game. He’s particularly fascinated by the NFL Draft’s “Green Room” drama and remains puzzled by Shedeur Sanders’ unexpected draft slide, an outcome he calls downright baffling. With a fresh wave of breakout talent on the horizon, Keshav is primed for another thrilling season. A lifelong NFL fan, Keshav closely follows quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, drawing inspiration from their leadership and playmaking ability in his coverage. He brings a mix of sharp analysis and narrative storytelling to every story, providing readers with a compelling view of the league both on and off the field.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Antra Koul

ADVERTISEMENT