“You Better Shut Up”: Tom Brady Lost It on Team USA Player While Getting Embarrassed at Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Tom Brady spent more than two decades on the field, hearing opponents trash-talk and building a reputation as the quarterback nobody could rattle. But when U.S. Flag Football team captain and quarterback Darrell Doucette tried to get under the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s skin during the Fanatics Flag Football event in March, things eventually took a rough turn.

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“Tom Brady was fussing on the sideline, and I knew I was kind of mic’d up, but at the time, I don’t even remember being mic’d up,” Doucette said. “I’m just playing, and he’s fussing with the referees, and I’m like, ‘Man, stop all that fussing with the referees. We’re here to play football. You crying about these calls. We’re here to play football.’ That boy was like, ‘You better shut up.’ I mean, it was other words, but the most respectful way I could say it was like, ‘You better shut up. Stop talking to me.'”

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Doucette’s comments prove that even though Brady is retired and way past his prime, the former New England Patriots quarterback still plays with the same competitive spirit. Only that time, Brady failed to convert that spirit into meaningful results. In the inaugural Fanatics Flag Football event, Team USA thrashed the NFL stars 3-0 with a scoring margin of 106-44.

The victories included:

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Team USA 39, Wildcats FFC 14

Team USA 43, Founders FFC 16

Team USA 24, Wildcats FFC 14 (Champions game)

Doucette was the star of the event for Team USA, as the quarterback completed all eight of his passes for 67 yards and three touchdowns. In the process, he also rushed for 76 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, while winning the MVP of the tournament. Meanwhile, Team USA’s other quarterback, Nico Casares, also completed 24-of-27 for 332 yards and five touchdowns.

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Brady, on the other hand, completed 8-of-12 passes for 85 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Founders. The team’s other quarterback, Jalen Hurts, threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for a score. As for the Wildcats FFC signal-caller, Joe Burrow, he finished the event with 30-of-41 for 196 yards and four touchdowns, but a pick-six became the highlight of his performance.

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Still, Tom Brady and the NFL stars failed to maximize over Team USA, as Darrell Doucette’s team emerged victorious. Following the event, Brady also acknowledged the strategic gap between the two sides.

“There’s a lot of learning, I think what you saw from the first game to the second game to obviously, the last game was more competitive,” Brady said. “We were trying to play more NFL football and pass concepts, and things happen pretty quick out there. Those guys are super shifty, and they did a good job running the ball. In terms of strategy, we’re probably way behind, but I thought it was a fun experience and experiment as well for us to kind of see where everyone measured up.”

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That said, Team USA now has its sights on the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. While certain NFL players have expressed their interests to represent the country and bringing home gold, it remains to be seen how that scenario would eventually unfold.