“You Will Be Missed. RIP”: Saints Legend Drew Brees Mourns Tragic Demise of Chargers Great

Football ran deep in the Smith household long before Billy Ray Smith Jr. carved out his own legacy in the NFL. Following in the footsteps of his father, Bill Ray Smith Sr., the Arkansas standout embraced a family tradition that stretched from collegiate stardom to the NFL, creating one of the sport’s notable father-son stories.

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That legacy eventually found a home with the San Diego Chargers, where Smith Jr. spent his entire 10-year NFL career and later remained a familiar face as a broadcaster. The Chargers family is now mourning one of its most enduring figures following his passing at the age of 64. Former Chargers and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees paid tribute to the franchise legend.

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“Billy Ray Smith.. a Charger legend and as loyal as they come! It was an honor to be your friend. You will be missed. RIP 🙏🏻,” Brees wrote in an Instagram post.

Smith spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers from 1983 to 1992, while Brees arrived in San Diego later in the early 2000s. Although the two never shared the field as teammates, they developed a close relationship through the Chargers organization after their playing days. Smith’s family announced his passing and revealed that he died following a battle with dementia caused by CTE.

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“It is with profound sadness that ​we share the loss of our beloved Billy Ray Smith Jr., who passed ‌away peacefully surrounded by family,” the family said in a statement. “Billy Ray faced his long journey with dementia caused by CTE with unmatched bravery, dignity, and strength.”

Across ten seasons in the NFL, there’s no denying that Smith took multiple hits to the head that caused CTE. A former fifth overall pick, the Chargers legend finished his 10-year NFL career with 26.5 sacks, 15 interceptions, and 13 forced fumbles in 126 games. He also earned a spot on the Chargers’ 50th anniversary team in 2009.

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“To know Billy Ray was to love Billy ‌Ray,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “Yes, he was a member of our 50th Anniversary team. Yes, he was a Charger for life, playing his entire 10-year career here. But he wasn’t merely a great football player. He was, truly, larger than life. Always smiling. Lighting ​up every room he ​walked into, infectious ⁠laughter. The kind of friend a friend should be. That was Billy Ray.

“When someone who brought so much positivity into the world leaves ​us, it’s hard to process. Hard to accept. That’s how I ​feel right ⁠now, and I know I’m not alone. Billy Ray loved his family, loved the Chargers, loved his teammates, loved his community and loved helping those in needs. And we all loved him ⁠back.”

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During his time with the Chargers, Smith established himself as one of the franchise’s premier defenders. He was named the team’s Defensive Player of the Year in both 1985 and 1986, cementing his legacy in San Diego. Now, following his passing this week, the Chargers organization and its community are mourning the loss of one of the franchise’s most respected figures.