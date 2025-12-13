Who Is Bobby Green’s Wife Tabitha Swann? Marriage, Daughter Isabella & Family

Bobby ‘King’ Green has been fighting inside the UFC Octagon since 2013, but his toughest battles happened long before the lights, cameras, and rankings. The lightweight veteran, now preparing for another bout at UFC Vegas 112 against Lance Gibson Jr., has shared openly about surviving foster care, homelessness, and the kind of instability most fighters never speak about.

Yet despite the chaos of his early years, Green has built a family life defined by the very stability he once lacked. So who helped him build that foundation? And how did the man known for his resilience inside the cage create a home grounded in love, structure, and second chances?

Who is Tabitha Swann? Bobby Green’s wife and the mother of Isabella

Bobby Green didn’t just adopt the name ‘King’, he earned it.

In a 2023 interview with ESPN MMA, he explained that it wasn’t about arrogance, but empowerment. “I come from a broken background where I didn’t have a mother, didn’t have a father… Being in foster care. And letting people know that you can come from ground zero, having nothing, being homeless to building whatever it is that you’re trying to build,” Green shared.

And in his quest, Tabitha Swann has been his unwavering support. While their love story remains largely private, one thing is clear: they have built a life together that stands the test of time. Together for nearly a decade, Swann has been by his side, providing the stability and strength he once lacked.

The couple shares a daughter, Isabella, but she’s not Green’s only child. The UFC fighter is also a devoted father to two sons from previous relationships. Despite the demands of his fighting career, family remains at the center of Green’s world.

Bobby Green’s three children: Jeremiah, Jacob, and daughter Isabella

Fatherhood came early for Bobby ‘King’ Green. His firstborn, Jeremiah, arrived under unexpected circumstances. At the time, Green had just been discharged from the army, reportedly due to a relationship with a woman. The romance didn’t last, but his commitment to his son never wavered. Even after separating from Jeremiah’s mother, Green took full responsibility, ensuring his son had the support he needed.

His second son, Jacob, remains more of a mystery. While little is known about his mother, one thing is certain—Green takes his role as a father seriously. Long before he made a name for himself in MMA, he worked tirelessly in a warehouse to provide for his children.

And then came Isabella, his daughter with Tabitha Swann. As the youngest of his three children, she completes the family unit that Green has fought so hard to build.

Despite the hardships of his past, Bobby Green has rewritten his story. He may be a warrior in the Octagon, but at home, he’s a father first. Through sheer determination, he’s given his children the stability he never had. And with Tabitha Swann by his side, the ‘King’ has finally found his kingdom!