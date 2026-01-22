Who Is Song Yadong’s Wife Daisy? All About the UFC Star’s Partner

Song Yadong has spent most of his UFC career letting his fists do the talking. From his early days in China to the Octagon, the “Kung Fu Kid” built his reputation through sharp striking, composure under pressure, and steady growth in the bantamweight division. As he prepares for another massive moment, a showdown with former champion Sean O’Malley at UFC 324, the fans aren’t just looking at his game plan.
They’re also curious about the woman who’s been in his corner long before the bright lights. Yadong rarely opens the door to his private life; still, one name keeps surfacing when his personal life comes up: Daisy. So who is she, and what role does she play in the life of one of China’s biggest MMA stars? Let’s take a closer look.
Who Is Song Yadong ‘s Wife, Daisy?
Song Yadong is married, and his wife is Daisy Yadong. Beyond her name, details are scarce, and that appears to be by design.
Unlike many fighters who regularly feature their families on social media, the Chinese bantamweight star keeps things tightly guarded. He has never posted photos of Daisy, nor has he spoken at length about their relationship in interviews. What is clear, though, is that she has been a constant presence throughout his UFC journey.
Early in his UFC career, fans may remember seeing her standing next to him during post-fight interviews. But before that, how did these two even meet?
How Did Song Yadong Meet Daisy?
This is where things get quiet. Song Yadong has never publicly shared the story of how he met Daisy. No hints, no social media posts, and no romantic backstory slipped into a press conference. Given Yadong’s reserved personality, that silence fits the pattern. That same privacy extends to their family life as well.
Do Song Yadong and Daisy Have Children?
Yes, Song Yadong and Daisy have a son. The UFC star confirmed this himself following his win over Casey Kenney in 2021, revealing that he is a father. According to many sources, the name of Song Yadong’s son is Justin Manhattan. He was born in 2018. Yadong’s son has Chinese citizenship, but since he was born in the USA, he also possesses American citizenship.
So if he grows up to be an athlete, he will have the choice to represent China or the USA. But what about Daisy herself? What does she do?
What Does Song Yadong’s Wife Do?
Daisy Yadong’s occupation remains undisclosed, and once again, that seems intentional.
However, fans did speculate into one important role she played during Song Yadong’s UFC rise. In his earlier fights, reports claimed that Daisy frequently served as her husband’s translator during post-fight interviews. Outside of that, Daisy keeps a low profile.
Daisy Social Media
If you’re searching for Daisy Yadong on Instagram or other platforms, you’ll quickly notice something: she’s not easy to find. Daisy does not appear to maintain a public social media presence, at least not one tied clearly to Song Yadong.
Yadong may be a public figure, but his family life remains his own. Daisy isn’t chasing the spotlight. She’s choosing to stay just outside of it, steady and unseen, and sometimes, that’s the strongest position of all.
