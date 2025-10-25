Who Is Tom Aspinall’s Wife Justyna? Profession, Kids, Ethnicity & More About the UFC Champ’s Partner

Inside the Octagon, Tom Aspinall is a ruthless finisher, a heavyweight wrecking machine with lightning hands and ice in his veins. But outside it, the UFC Heavyweight Champion is a devoted husband and father of three. At 32, the Englishman holds the record for the shortest average fight time in UFC history (2:02), yet his longest and most meaningful battles are fought at home, with love, patience, and family at the heart of it all.

Aspinall, who will defend his undisputed crown against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, rarely opens up about his private life. Still, through the few glimpses he shares, fans have learned about his wife, Justyna, their three sons, and the emotional journey that has shaped the man behind the gloves.

Who is Justyna Aspinall, and how did she meet Tom?

Aspinall began his MMA career at the young age of seven. He found his passion for martial arts through his father, Andy Aspinall, who is the founder of the ‘Aspinall Jiu-Jitsu’ school. Aspinall made his UFC debut in 2020 against Jake Collier. He won the fight via TKO in the first round.

The British heavyweight is married but prefers to maintain a low profile regarding his personal life. While his wife, Justyna Aspinall, leaves comments on his social media posts, she prefers to stay away from the limelight.

As per several reports, his wife hails from Poland. Tom once joked about how grounded she is, recalling how she didn’t even answer his call after he won the interim heavyweight title in 2023. “Not yet,” he told reporters with a laugh. “My dad tried to call her, but she didn’t pick up. So, I don’t think she knows yet.”

The lighthearted moment showed what fans already suspected: the Aspinalls live far from the chaos of fame. No red carpets, no glitz, just a couple rooted in simplicity. And Justyna, with her quiet strength, has been Tom’s constant anchor throughout his career. But their biggest pride isn’t gold belts or sold-out arenas. It’s their three sons, who’ve taught them more about love and resilience than any championship ever could.

Does Tom Aspinall have kids? Does one of his kids have autism?

Tom Aspinall may be the most feared man in the heavyweight division, but at home, he’s just “Dad.” The British champion shares three sons with Justyna, including a pair of twin boys. Yet, behind their family’s laughter and warmth lies a story of courage and discovery.

In a 2023 BBC interview, Aspinall revealed that one of his twins had been diagnosed with autism. At first, he admits, he struggled to accept it. “I didn’t want there to be something wrong with my son,” he said. “But when you start to learn about autism, you learn there’s not something wrong with them. It’s just a different way that their brains work.”

The diagnosis came during the COVID lockdown, when Aspinall noticed his son wasn’t responding like his brothers. “We’d say his name, and he wouldn’t look at you or make eye contact,” he recalled. “I always was like:He’ll catch up. He’s just not as socialised as usual because of the lockdown.’’” But after watching a documentary by Paddy McGuinness about raising autistic children, Aspinall recognized the signs — and when the two later met on a TV show, McGuinness urged him to “push for a diagnosis.”

That moment changed everything. Today, the Aspinalls continue to support their son’s development while celebrating his individuality. And with captions on social media like “It’s impossible to beat a man that’s already won #mywhy #whatreallymattersinlife,” Aspinall is a devoted and proud father. But while Tom may be the fighter in the spotlight, Justyna plays the equally vital role of holding their world together.

What does Justyna Aspinall do? Her career and support role

Unlike many MMA spouses who embrace the media glare, Justyna Aspinall remains almost entirely private. She doesn’t seek attention, interviews, or fanfare; her focus stays firmly on their family. While details about her profession are scarce, her Polish roots have also deeply influenced their household, as Tom Aspinall speaks Polish, and their children are growing up bilingual, connected to both cultures.

In fact, the champion is fiercely protective of his kids as he once shared, “If I’m with my children and you take a picture without my consent, there might be hands flying because I’ve been close to that a few times as well… Don’t take pictures of my kids without consent. That’s a horrendous thing to do. I hate that. Come over and ask me for a picture. Even if I am with the kids, I’ll probably say, ‘Yeah!’ And if I don’t, it’s for good reason… So, just putting that out there.” Now, as Tom prepares to defend his heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321, one thing’s certain: no matter how bright the lights get, his greatest victories will always come at home