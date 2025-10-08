Who Is Sean Strickland’s Wife, KJ? All About UFC Star’s Marriage, Relationship, and Support System

Sean Strickland has built a career out of chaos. Whether it’s brawling inside the Octagon or sparking controversy outside it, the former UFC middleweight champion has always lived on the edge. Earlier this year, he lost his rematch to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312, and months later, he found himself in trouble again, this time with the Nevada State Athletic Commission. After a scuffle at a Tuff-N-Uff event in June, Strickland was handed a six-month suspension and a fine.

For many fighters, that kind of turmoil might spell disaster. But for Strickland, there’s been one constant through it all, his partner, KJ. She’s been his calm in the storm, the one person who knows when to push and when to listen. And now, as recent headlines have emerged about the couple finally tying the knot, fans can’t help but ask: Who is the woman by Sean Strickland‘s side?

Who Is Sean Strickland’s Wife, KJ? From Girlfriend to Spouse

The name of Sean Strickland’s girlfriend was first mentioned on the UFC Embedded vlog for UFC 293, where she was referred to as just ‘KJ’. And with the internet full of trolls and all types of rabid fans, ‘Tarzan’ cannot be blamed for wanting to keep his girlfriend’s name private and shield her from the glare of the internet. However, the American has never shied away from talking about his girlfriend’s, now spouse’s, positive impact on his life.

“I have a girlfriend who I love very much. I said it. She makes me a better man…. I was just telling her this the other day, I tell my girl, I’m like, ‘Babe every time I think about breaking up with you and I think about all the p—y I can get, I think about who I was before I met you,’” Sean Strickland stated in an interview with Helen Yee. “As much as I like being single and getting all that p—y you guys, my girl she makes me a truly better man and baby, I thank you for that.”

It was a confession that peeled back the curtain on the fighter’s notoriously hard shell. KJ, despite her privacy, clearly had a profound impact on the man the MMA world know as ‘Tarzan.’ And it’s no surprise that the two have now decided to embark on the next chapter of their life together!

The Couple’s Relationship Timeline and Marriage Announcement

On October 8, 2025, Sean Strickland made things official. Posting on Instagram, he shared a photo of himself, his bride, and a few close friends, all holding guns. The caption read, “Well time to grow up I guess.”

The post quickly blew up. Fans, fighters, and friends flooded the comments. Social media star Nina Marie Daniele joked, “Here’s the thing about marriage you guys, so happy for you guys!! The world needs a baby Strickland!! LFG!!” Even comedian Theo Von chimed in, writing, “LETS GOOOO!! Congratulations @stricklandmma!!”

It was an unconventional announcement, but perfectly on brand for Strickland. Meanwhile, information about what Strickland’s wife does for a living appears unavailable. But do they have any other members in their family?

Does Sean Strickland Have Kids? Family Plans and Personal Life

As long as Sean Strickland has known fighting, his sole focus has always been on this front. Although they are now married, it does not appear that the couple has any children. Moreover, the former champion was very vocal about his fears of fatherhood. It is especially because Strickland doesn’t know how well he’ll be able to handle being a father since he didn’t have any “role models” growing up.

“I never had any positive role models in my life, like any masculinity. So, to be a dad, I look at a family as something scary and ‘Oh f–k responsibility’ because growing up sucks,” Sean Strickland told MMA media personality Nina Marie Daniele. “One of the biggest fears I have is being a dad and then being faced with the responsibility of raising a good man or woman.”

Nevertheless, the American seems quite comfortable with the relationship he has with KJ, who, he claims, has also been his rock during a time when he really needed emotional support.

KJ’s Support Role During Strickland’s Mental Struggles and UFC Journey

Having gone through a tough mental struggle, Sean Strickland claimed that he was not without help. In an Instagram post, the former champion opened up on how his girlfriend, KJ, helped him with a kind act during his struggles. He stated, “All week I’ve been f—ed up, dude. I’ve been on Twitter saying crazy sh-t, just f—ing spiraling. I woke up and I told my girl, I was like, ‘Babe, I feel like I’m a danger to people. Like I don’t feel like I should be out in the world.”

What would follow would be a heartwarming gesture from Sean Strickland’s other half. KJ gifted him a present with the quote, “Hope you feel better.” He would downplay that moment like he’s known to do and captioned that post, “The gf making me feel extra soft lol.” For all his problems, Strickland surely has his partner to fall back on.

Their relationship is also a blend of dark jokes and deep understanding. Once in another video on social media, Strickland joked that KJ worried about his future mental health. “She’s concerned that one day I might wake up with CTE and shoot her,” he said, half-laughing. KJ, quick on her feet, replied, “It’s valid.” When he asked what caliber she’d prefer, she joked back, “Make it quick, be a good shot.” As such, beneath the chaos, there’s love, trust, and an unspoken bond that only two people who truly get each other can share!