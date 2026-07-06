France & UK Join Donald Trump In Appealing To FIFA Over Their Country’s Red Card Suspension At World Cup

In less than a week, FIFA has come under scrutiny multiple times, reversed one of its own decisions, received a call from the President of the United States, and is now facing fresh accusations of bias. It all began when Folarin Balogun received a red card in the Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, before FIFA ultimately overturned his suspension earlier this week. Now, both England and France have appealed to soccer’s governing body to review the disciplinary conduct of their own players.

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Starting with the U.K., the Labour MP Noah Law has asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to delay Defender Jarell Quansah’s suspension after he received a red card in Sunday’s Round of 16 against Mexico. In a letter to Infantino, he wrote:

“As I’m sure you are aware, during this morning’s World Cup game between England and Mexico, our formidable right-back Jarell Quansah unfortunately received a red card for a clumsy tackle on a Mexico player. Whilst I believe that it was right for Jarell Quansah to have received this red card and that referring rules must be applied consistently, I believe it would be right to delay his suspension until after the completion of this World Cup.”

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The development came just hours after Quansah was sent off during Sunday’s Round of 16 clash at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. Early in the second half, with England leading the match, the Mexicans launched an attack down the left side. Defender Jesús Gallardo was chasing the ball when Quansah attempted a sliding tackle to stop him. Initially, the referee didn’t show a red card. However, play stopped because several players immediately protested, arguing against Quansah’s conduct.

After it was reviewed by the Video Assistant Referees, the replay showed that although Quansah appeared to be trying to win the ball, his tackle continued through Gallardo after the ball had gone.

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As he slid in, the studs on the bottom of his boot caught Gallardo high on the shin instead of making a clean challenge for the ball. With that, Quansah joined an unwanted list of England players to be sent off in the World Cup knockout stages, alongside David Beckham (against Argentina in 1998) and Wayne Rooney (against Portugal in 2006). He will now serve a one-match suspension.

In his appeal, however, Law cited FIFA’s decision to lift the suspension of Balogun, leading to a one-game suspension. However, further reports claimed that US President Donald Trump chimed in and asked Infantino to review Balogun’s red card.

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“All I did was ask for a review,” Trump said at a While House briefing. “I didn’t say you have to do this. This man is a smart, tough man, Gianni Infantino. He’s a smart, tough man, and his stock has gone through the roof because the job he has done has been great. I feel like we have to have all the best players on the field.”

Both the U.S. and Balogun got off to a strong start when the striker scored the opening goal in the 45th minute of an eventual 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday. However, he was sent off in the 64th minute after what was deemed a reckless challenge on defender Tarik Muharemovic. Initially, Balogun was expected to miss Monday’s Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

However, after FIFA cited Article 27 of its Disciplinary Code to suspend Balogun’s ban for a year, he is now set to line up against Belgium. The same, however, cannot be said for Quansah, at least for now. Meanwhile, uncertainty also continues to surround Michael Olise ahead of France’s quarterfinal matchup.

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FFF looks to take precautionary measures for a potential Semi-Final

Michael Olise received a yellow card during France’s Round of 16 match against Paraguay. The Bayern Munich attacker got into a confrontation with Paraguayan midfielder Matías Galarza. After both players tangled, Galazra fell to the ground holding his face as if he had been struck. However, replays appeared to show that Olise didn’t hit Galarza in the face. He had just held on to his jersey.

Despite the replay, Uzbekistani referee Ilgiz Tantashev showed Olise a yellow card. For now, he’s not suspended ahead of the quarterfinals. But in a worst-case scenario, if he receives another yellow card against Morocco, he would automatically miss the semifinal if France qualifies, where it could potentially face either Spain or Portugal. Considering the stakes of such a match, the French Football Federation (FFF) has appealed to FIFA to rescind Olise’s yellow card.

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The FFF believes the referee made the wrong decision because the replay suggests Olise never committed the offense that earned him the booking. Whether FIFA agrees to overturn the disciplinary action remains to be seen. For now, Balogun is set to participate in the Round of 16 after having his suspension lifted. Uncertainty, however, surrounds both Olise and Quansah.