Who Is Petr Yan’s Wife? All You Need to Know About Petr Yan and Julia Yan Marriage

UFC’s Petr Yan has showcased his dominance and skills inside the octagon on several occasions. The Russian, with his superior striking abilities, proved a formidable opponent in the bantamweight division. However, his last few fights have fetched him unfortunate results. Having lost 4 of his last 5 fights, Yan is aiming to make a good comeback at UFC 299.

Who is Petr Yan’s Wife, Julia Yan?

Julia Yan, popularly recognized as the wife of UFC contender Petr Yan, has been a constant source of support for her husband throughout his career. The couple prefers to keep the details of their relationship private, and as a result, not much is known about Julia herself. In fact, she keeps her social media accounts private, so there isn’t any source to extract any information on her either. However, based on what little is known about her, it is believed that Julia Yan is currently in her late 20s or so. Information about her precise age, birthdate and other aspects of her life remain unknown.

A post shared by Петр "No Mercy" Ян (@petr_yan)

Despite the couple’s preference for privacy, Yan has shown that he is a family man first and shares enough about his family on festivals and celebrations to prove this. Moreover, she has been a rock-solid and unwavering ally for Yan, helping him through both the highs and the lows of his fighting career. And it is safe to say that Yan’s success is, in large part, due to the unwavering support of his wife, Julia Yan.

Julia Yan’s Profession

There isn’t much information available about Julia Yan’s profession, but it is widely reported that she is a supportive and loving wife to Petr Yan. She often accompanies him to his fights and has been seen supporting him from the sidelines.

Although her profession remains a mystery, there is no denying that Julia Yan’s support is integral to Yan’s continued success in the octagon.

How did Petr Yan meet Julia Yan?

Petr Yan and Julia Yan have been together for years, having started out as childhood sweethearts since high school. They have been together for a really long time, tracing all the way back to their secondary school days when they were adolescent sweethearts. Unfortunately, there is no information available online regarding the timeline of their marriage or dating life, as the couple prefers to keep their personal lives private.

Owing to Julia’s private Instagram account, she has also kept her professional life hidden from social media. Despite the lack of information about their personal lives, Petr Yan and Julia Yan are widely known as one of the power couples in the MMA world. Julia has seen Petr Yan’s growth not only as a fighter but also as a person, and the pair enjoy their position as one of the most talked-about couples in the game. Other than that, Petr Yan and his wife are doting parents who love to spend a lot of time with their children.

Petr Yan and Julian Yan Kids

Petr Yan and Julia Yan are proud parents to two children. Their first son, Daniil, was born in 2016. ‘Daniil’ means ‘God is my judge’ in Russian. Interestingly, Yan’s first-born has already started training with his father, as often seen on the former bantamweight champion’s Instagram.

A post shared by Петр "No Mercy" Ян (@petr_yan)

In 2020, four years after the birth of Daniil, Petr Yan and Julia Yan welcomed their second child, a son named Konstantin, which means ‘firm and constant’.

The family of four seems just perfect, and Petr Yan and Julia Yan are both devoted parents who love to spend time with their children.