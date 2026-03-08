Who Is Charles Oliveira’s Ex-Wife Talita Roberta Pereira? Everything to Know About Former UFC Champion’s Relationship

It’s fight week in Sin City! Charles Oliveira, Brazil’s golden boy and former UFC lightweight champion, will headline UFC 326 against BMF champion Max Holloway. Meanwhile, Holloway rides high after dominating Dustin Poirier, sending him into retirement in his BMF title defense. Naturally, this matchup puts pressure on Oliveira, who trails Holloway 0-1.

Beyond the roar of the crowd and the bright lights, a quieter story unfolds. It began long before he earned the nickname ‘Do Bronxs.’ Back then, Talita Roberta Pereira, his ex-wife, stood at the center of that story. So, who is the woman who shared Oliveira’s early rise in the UFC before they decided to part ways for good?

Who is Talita Roberta Pereira?

Talita Roberta Pereira is a professional nurse and entrepreneur, best known to the public as the ex-wife of former UFC champion Charles Oliveira. The two were childhood sweethearts who married in 2014 and share a daughter, Tayla.

After 10 years of marriage, the couple officially finalized their divorce in 2024, though they had been separated since May 2022. Despite the end of their long-term relationship, the pair has maintained an amicable split centered on co-parenting their daughter.

Regardless, Talita Roberta Pereira is more than just the ex-wife of a UFC superstar.

What does Talita Roberta Pereira do for a living?

Despite being previously married to a millionaire fighter, Talita Roberta Pereira chose to do her own thing and gain financial stability on her own. Previously, she used to run a virtual apparel store along with her friend, Kafy Kamila.

The store was also named after her friend’s name and was called ‘Kafy Kamila’ too. However, as per Ecelebritymirror.com, Pereira currently works at the Casa de Saúde Guarujá Hospital. However, there was no information available about the role she plays in her workplace.

Just like her ex-husband Charles Oliveira, Pereira is also trained in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, although she never decided to compete professionally. However, she is often spotted keeping up her practice or training other kids at the Centro de Treinamento Charles Oliveira Gold Team.

Pereira is also very active on Instagram and boasts close to 12,000 followers. Most of her posts are related to her lifestyle. However, she has always decided to maintain complete silence about her origin or family. Hence, no information is available about this. However, we do have information on her marriage to Charles Oliveira.

How did Talita Roberta Pereira and Charles Oliveira meet?

Charles Oliveira and Talita Roberta Pereira reportedly first met during their teenage years in their hometown of Guarujá. At the time, they both trained in BJJ at a local gym, and naturally, their shared passion for the sport quickly drew them together. After dating for several years, they eventually made their relationship official through marriage.

When did Talita Roberta Pereira and Charles Oliveira get married?

Oliveira married his then-girlfriend in 2014. The couple had also reportedly dated each other for 6 years before tying the knot. The duo visited the marriage registrar’s office, Notary Vicente de Carvalho in Guaruja, Brazil, to get their marriage solemnized. Further, Pereira also posted a snap of their marriage on her Instagram and penned a beautiful caption to the post on the event of completing 6-months of married life with Oliveira.

“Today we complete 6 months of marriage,” Talita Pereira wrote in her 15 September 2014 post. “I just want to thank you, my God, for all your love for us… My love @charlesdobronxs thank you for being the beautiful, caring, dedicated, and wonderful husband that you are!”.

However, it would later appear that ‘Do Bronx’ and Talita Pereira would separate, but the exact date of their separation remains unknown. But that hasn’t affected their communication because Charles Oliveira and his ex-wife remain on good terms, and one of the reasons behind this is their child.

Do Charles Oliveira and Talita Roberta Pereira have children?

Charles Oliveira and Talita Pereira welcomed their first and only child in 2017. Their daughter is named Tayla Oliveira. Pereira’s Instagram snaps showcase a timeline of her growth throughout the years, since most of them also feature Tayla.

It might be due to his busy schedule that there are a lot fewer snaps of ‘Do Bronx’ with his daughter. Nevertheless, the few pictures he shared showcase that the emotion of his family feeling like a unit hasn’t gone away despite Oliveira’s separation from his wife. After all, being a fighter might compel you to stay away from your family and loved ones for prolonged periods.

Charles Oliveira’s current partner is Vitoria Brum. It was revealed that he had started dating her after separating from his wife when he shared a photo with her on Instagram and captioned it: “My babe.” The details of Brum’s occupation are relatively unknown, but Oliveira also has a child, Dominic Oliveira Brum, with his current girlfriend, and they even had a memorable gender reveal for the little one.

In a creative ͏gender reveal, two horse-drawn carts, one draped in pink and the other in blue, ͏raced each other. The blue cart surged ahea͏d, crossing the finish line in a burst of excitemen͏t, annou͏ncing with a ͏shower of blue ribbon.

“It’s a boy!“ Charles Oliveira’s Instagram post read. “Thank you Jesus for another great blessing in my life now a boy DOMINIC OLIVEIRA BRUM God is wonderful.”

Is Talita Roberta Pereira in a relationship now?

There isn’t much official information about Talita Roberta Pereira’s personal life, but reports say she is currently dating Brazilian CrossFit Level 1 trainer and fitness enthusiast Leo Benzi. At the same time, while Talita keeps her life private, Instagram posts tagging each other suggest they are connected. Still, no one knows when their relationship actually began.

What role did Talita Roberta Pereira play in Charles Oliveira’s UFC journey?

Every champion’s story has unsung heroes, and Talita’s role in Oliveira’s rise is one of them. She was there when the crowds were smaller and the paychecks thinner. Though their romantic relationship ended in 2022, the impact she had on Oliveira’s life and journey remains undeniable. She helped build the foundation of stability and faith that carried “Do Bronx” through the highs and lows of his UFC career.

Even today, as Oliveira prepares to face Max Holloway in the main event of UFC 326, the echoes of their shared past quietly linger in the background. Their paths may have diverged, but their story continues through their daughter.