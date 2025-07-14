Kansas & Kansas State Emerge as Finalists for Nebraska Transfer WR

Rivalries are the heartbeat of college football. It’s never just about wins and losses—it’s pride, state lines, and decades of tension that never really cool off. And when you talk about the Sunflower Showdown—Kansas vs. Kansas State—you’re talking about one of the oldest, most personal feuds in the sport. These two have been clashing since 1902, and K-State has dominated lately, winning 15 straight since 2009. But the fight isn’t just on the field anymore. In 2025, both schools are battling off it—going head-to-head for Nebraska transfer wide receiver.

Enter wide receiver Jaidyn Doss. That’s right, the border war’s gone digital, and both Lance Leipold and Chris Klieman are firing shots to land a WR who barely saw the field in Lincoln.

Sources told On3 that both Kansas and K-State are in the final stretch for Doss, who recently entered the transfer portal under the NCAA’s Designated Student-Athlete (DSA) rule—a backdoor route that lets him transfer outside the typical windows. It’s rare, it’s technical, and it’s making headlines because Doss didn’t bounce just for fun—he was low-key released from Nebraska’s 2025-26 roster, making him portal-eligible under the DSA clause.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Alberts (@cfbralb)

Translation? Schools didn’t cut him for lack of talent. The Huskers are dealing with scholarship crunch, and Doss was the odd man out. All thanks to House settlement we guess. Doss is no stranger to either—he visited both schools in high school and knows the terrain. He’s got three years of eligibility and more chip on his shoulder than that one full Lay’s bag.

The Kansas City native played just five games across two seasons with the Cornhuskers—mostly on the sidelines or getting a feel for the speed of the college game. He switched to defensive back for a short stint in 2024, only to return to wide receiver during spring camp. His stat sheet might not pop—two catches for 20 yards—but don’t let that fool you. His high school résumé was loud: three-star recruit out of Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.), ranked No. 14 in the state and among the top 100 wide receivers in the class of 2023.

Now, both Kansas programs are betting on potential. And this is where it gets juicy. Kansas Jayhawks, fresh off a productive offseason, already reloaded their WR room. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. came in from Alabama. Levi Wentz made the jump from Albany. Columbia’s Bryson Canty? A stat machine in the Ivy League. Add Cam Pickett from Ball State and suddenly the Jayhawks look like a Big 12 Air Raid revival in the making. They’re not desperate—but you can’t pass up a hometown kid who might blossom under the right OC.

Flip it to the other side. Kansas State’s WR room? Equally stacked. Big Jerand Bradley came over from Boston College. Jaron Tibbs left Purdue to join the purple wave. They also snagged Caleb Medford from New Mexico, plus returners like Jayce Brown, who cooked defenses in 2024 with 823 yards and five touchdowns. Avery Johnson is still slinging it, and Dylan Edwards is back to grind it on the ground.

Jaidyn Doss wouldn’t need to be a WR1 from day one. That’s the beauty here. At Kansas, he could settle into the slot or be used as a gadget guy early—jet sweeps, bubble screens, maybe return duties. At K-State, he’d compete behind proven targets but could be a red-zone threat or deep-shot option depending on scheme fit.

Kansas State-Kansas rivalry

The Sunflower Showdown is peak college football heritage. And yet, despite the century-plus history, this thing’s been as one-sided as a rigged arcade claw machine. Kansas leads the all-time series 65–51–5, but don’t let that number fool you. The last time KU beat K-State? Barack Obama was in his first year in office. We’re talkin’ 2008. Since then? Sixteen straight Ls.

And the last two? Straight-up heartbreakers. In 2023, Kansas fell 31–27. In 2024? Another dagger—29–27, after leading late in the 4th. Just when Jayhawk fans thought it was their time, vetern Jalon Daniels fumbled near midfield. Kansas State pounced, drove down, and booted a 51-yard game-winner. Avery Johnson lit them up for 253 yards and 2 scores, while DJ Giddens kept the chains moving with 102 yards rushing. It was the type of ending that leaves coaches sleepless at night, wondering where did it go wrong.

This year’s matchup? Circle October 25. It’s in Lawrence. And let’s be real—Kansas hasn’t beaten the Wildcats at home since 2004. That’s 21 years. Some of the players on these rosters weren’t even born yet. For Leipold, it’s not just about a single win—it’s about ripping the monkey off KU’s back, stomping on the curse, and proving that the rebuild is for real. And maybe, just maybe, landing Doss is part of flipping the script.

Chris Klieman, on the other hand, isn’t just trying to maintain the streak—he’s eyeing for Big 12 title. The Wildcats have the best odds (600+) to win Big 12. With Avery Johnson back under center, a stable of fast wideouts, and one of the most experienced Big 12 rosters in his tenure, K-State’s playing for more than just bragging rights.

Whether Doss chooses the blue or the purple, you can bet one thing: come October 25, someone’s fan base will be hollering, and the other? Probably staring at that same ceiling again, wondering what could’ve been.