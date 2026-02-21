Kirk Herbstreit Sends Emotional Message After Son Announces Engagement

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Texas at Texas A&M Nov 30, 2024 College Station, Texas, USA ESPN s College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit looks on prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. College Station Kyle Field Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMariaxLysakerx 20241230_mcl_la6_066

The Herbstreit family celebrates a special occasion this week, as Kirk Herbstreit’s son shares a heartfelt personal announcement. Kirk’s son and former Clemson wide receiver, Tye Herbstreit, announced that he got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Erin Taylor, on Friday evening, February 20. The news turned Herbstreit emotional, as the ESPN analyst responded with a heartfelt message for his son.

After Tye shared the engagement pictures through a post on X, writing, “We’re Engaged!! Excited for forever with you! I love you!! @erinctaylorr_—2/20/2026.” Kirk responded with an emotional message to his son, writing, “Congrats, Tye! Such an incredible night. So happy for you and Erin.

Kirk highlighted that even their golden retriever, Peter’s approval also matters, hilariously adding, “Peter clearly approves as well. Haha! We love you!”

Eric and Tye got engaged on their fourth love anniversary, per Tye’s old social media post on Instagram, shared on their first anniversary. “Can’t believe it’s been a year with you!! You’re just the best! Love you @erinctaylor_,” Tye wrote on Instagram in February 2022.

Tye served as a wide receiver for Clemson along with his twin brother, Jake Herbstreit, who played as the safety there. Both graduated from Clemson in 2023. Tye was a walk-on who appeared in 12 games for the Tigers. Tye has since remained an active personality in the sports media, hosting his own podcast alongside his brother Jake.

Tye’s engagement adds to a busy stretch for the Herbstreit family over the last few months. In August 2025, Zak Herbstreit joined On3 as a national analyst. On the other hand, Kirk’s youngest son, Chase Herbstreit, began his collegiate career as a quarterback for the Michigan Wolverines in 2025.

This isn’t the only celebration from Herbstreit’s family, as their dad received big-time honors.

Kirk Herbstreit received the Pat Summerall Award

Kirk Herbstreit, on February 5th, accepted the prestigious Pat Summerall Award for his lasting influence on football coverage across different levels of the sport. He’s been in the profession for nearly three decades and has helped enhance the football experience through accurate analytics for college football at ESPN, ABC, and the NFL for Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. The award mirrors his on-air excellence and his building of trust among networks and viewers over his time.

“Legends for Charity is an incredible celebration—both in honoring broadcasters like Kirk Herbstreit who are at the top of their game and also in bringing together hundreds of supporters during the biggest week in sports to make a difference for children in the U.S. and around the world,” said Ike Anand, president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It’s a big honor for five-time Sports Emmy Award winner Herbstreit to contribute to sports broadcasting. He was also a recipient of Best Studio Analyst thrice and Best Event Analyst twice.

All these reflect a highly celebratory and busy stretch for the Herbstrait family.