Brandon Moreno’s Tattoos: Aztec Symbolism & Personal Meaning Behind His Ink

Tattoos often act like open chapters of a fighter’s story, and on Brandon Moreno’s skin, every line of ink reveals a memory, a belief, or a battle he’s carried long before stepping into the Octagon. Each piece of ink tells a different story. Some honor ancient warriors. Some celebrate Mexican identity. Others reflect the joyful, animated side of Moreno that fans have grown to love.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So what exactly do his tattoos mean, and why are they so significant to him? As he prepares for his UFC 323 clash against Tatsuro Taira, let’s take a closer look at the tapestry of ink displayed on his body!

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Moreno’s Cuauhtémoc and Aztec honor tattoo

‘The Assassin Baby’ once revealed the real meaning behind his tattoos, sharing that they remind him of his culture in Mexico and to remember the reason why he’s fighting to win.

“I look at my tattoos and I remember my culture. I remember why I’m fighting, why I want to win,” said the Mexican star.

As such, one of Moreno’s most striking tattoos is his tribute to Cuauhtémoc, the final emperor of the Mexica, a community of the Nahuatl-speaking people of the Valley of Mexico, and an icon of resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brandon Moreno (@theassassinbaby) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Cuauhtémoc represents courage in the face of overwhelming odds, a theme that mirrors Moreno’s own rise from regional shows in Tijuana to UFC gold. But Cuauhtémoc isn’t the only Aztec influence embedded into Moreno’s skin, another legendary figure from Mesoamerican mythology also plays a role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Quetzalcoatl feathered serpent tattoo and its significance

On his body, Brandon Moreno also carries a bold tattoo of Quetzalcoatl, the Aztec feathered serpent deity associated with wisdom, wind, and creation. The vibrant design features colored petals around the serpent’s neck, teal, orange, and red, blending symbolism with artistry.

Moreno first revealed this tattoo on Instagram, thanking tattoo artist Ezekiel Pierson for bringing the idea to life. Fans praised it for its detail and cultural depth, and it quickly became one of his most talked-about pieces. Yet for all the warrior symbolism, one of his most beloved tattoos leans in the opposite direction, towards innocence, fun, and lighthearted dreams.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brandon Moreno’s Mickey Mouse tattoo: Dreams and positivity explained

One of the smallest tattoos Brandon Moreno has is a tattoo of the Disney character, Micky Mouse. It is located on the left side of his back, which not only shows the former champion’s love for the character but also represents joy, happiness, dreams, and fun, reminiscent of Moreno himself.

He has the words ‘Jiu Jitsu‘ inked on him, commemorating his love for the martial arts discipline since he is a black belt under Raúl Arvizu. Moreno also has a tattoo of his daughters, Maddie Moreno, Megan Moreno, and Morgan Moreno.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘The Assassin Baby’ also seems to be a fan of science. He has a hexagon star-like tattoo on his bicep as well. Then, there is this tower-cum-bridge tattoo called ‘the clock’ on his right shoulder, which is also a monument in Tijuana. Finally, the last tattoo that we will talk about is of a sword that Moreno has under his left forearm, with a Spanish inscription: “Este juego no us maraton es un sprint sin línea de meta,” meaning “This game is no marathon, it is a sprint without a finish line.”

As he prepares to face Tatsuro Taira at UFC 323, Moreno brings those stories with him into the Octagon. His ink isn’t just art, it’s a map of his identity. And the question now is simple: will the symbols on his skin help fuel one more championship run?