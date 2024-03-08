Is Maycee Barber Single? What Happened Between Her and Paige VanZant’s Husband Austin Vanderford?

After Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko duked it out for five rounds in a back-and-forth women’s flyweight title bout last year, the judges’ scorecards ruled a draw, with one judge having scored round five 10-8 in Grasso’s favor. The decision did not go down well with fans and even UFC boss Dana White came out and blasted the judge for the allegedly unwarranted 10-8 score.

Grasso retained her title, but many fans felt Shevchenko was robbed. While the former champion has called for another rematch with Grasso, the Mexican is likely to defend her title against another opponent next. And that is where #6 ranked Maycee Barber‘s upcoming UFC 299 bout against #4 ranked Katlyn Cerminara is so significant. With #3 ranked Manon Fiorot taking on #2 ranked Erin Blanchfield in a title eliminator of sorts, Barber-Cerminara could decide the potential no.2 contender for the title. And while Barber is a private person who is focused on her career, ahead of their consequential bout, let us take a look at her feud with Paige VanZant.

When Maycee Barber messaged Paige VanZant’s husband

Maycee Barber was involved in a feud with fan favorite former UFC women’s flyweight Paige VanZant a few years ago, which started after the then-undefeated Barber started calling out VanZant repeatedly back in 2019. Barber later stated that she wanted to fight VanZant because of her fame and wanted “easy money”.

Their feud took an unexpected turn after VanZant revealed that Barber had tried to contact her husband, Austin Vanderford on social media in an attempt to get under her skin and provoke her into accepting the fight.

This, however, actually backfired as VanZant decided to take the high road and didn’t even respond to Barber. She later revealed that she was going to take the fight initially, but decided not to after Barber contacted her husband, as she found it incredibly disrespectful.

“Being a disrespectful person shouldn’t be valued, and I definitely won’t give her the time of day. I’m not going to take the bait, and that’s why I’ve stayed quiet the entire time. Actually, I was going to say yes to the fight, but I think it’s completely inappropriate to slide into someone’s husband’s DMs trying to get a fight. Messaging my husband on Instagram is trying to agitate me,” ‘PVZ’ said.

And while we’re on the subject, let us also see Maycee Barber’s current relationship is.

Is Maycee Barber Single?

Maycee Barber’s relationship status is unknown as it seems the American prefers to keep her personal life private. There is no information about her dating history or even whether she is single at the moment.

Except for this brief and one-off incident where she slid into Paige VanZant’s husband’s DMs, nothing about her personal life before and after is known. She has five other brothers and sisters and is the second oldest child. Her parents encouraged all their children to take up martial arts and one of Maycee’s brothers, Wyatt is also a mixed martial artist currently signed to Bellator.

And she is gearing up to face Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 in a bout that might see her fight for the title soon, perhaps even after a number one title contender bout against Manon Fiorot, who is on a six-fight win streak in the promotion. What are your predictions for UFC 299?

