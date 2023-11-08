If the UFC heavyweight division wasn’t menacing enough for you, here is a fighter who can change your mind. Sergei Pavlovich is the 3rd-ranked UFC heavyweight fighter who is known for having knocked out all his UFC opponents via TKO or KO. Pavlovich is easily one of the most dominant forces in the UFC and now, he will be headlining co-main eventing UFC’s first-ever Saudi Arabia event against Alexander Volkov.

Pavlovich has been trained in a number of different combat styles and is easily one of the most complete fighters on the roster. His UFC and MMA record is quite impressive as he only has two losses to his name. Now scheduled to fight in Saudi Arabia, Sergei Pavlovich has the chance to redeem his last performance against Tom Aspinall, which he lost, if he can secure a win over the 5th-ranked heavyweight contender. But putting the fighting part aside, let’s get to know Pavlovich a little better and learn about his background.

Sergei Pavlovich’s ethnicity, nationality, and early life

If you are keeping tabs on the UFC, then you already know everything there is to know about the next big thing in the UFC heavyweight division – Sergei Pavlovich. The 6 ft 3 inched UFC heavyweight fighter was born on 13 May 1992, in the village of Orlovsky in Rostov Oblast. The fighter is of Russian nationality and heritage and is a one-time combat Kung Fu champion.

When he was only 5 years old, Pavlovich started training in Greco-Roman Wrestling under the tutelage of Alexander Fedorovich Aloyan. He trained in wrestling till he was in the 11th grade. Then, the UFC fighter served in the army. Once he came back from the army, Pavlovich started training in combat sambo.

In the year 2014, Pavlovich made his professional MMA career debut under Fight Night Global (MMA promotion). Pavlovich, who holds the record of having the longest reach in MMA, effortlessly dominated the division there and went on a 12-fight win streak. Then, in the year 2018, Sergei Pavlovich came to the UFC and made his debut against Alistair Overeem. Now, let us take a broader look at his MMA record.

Pavlovich’s MMA and UFC record

As mentioned earlier, Sergei Pavlovich was riding a 12-fight win streak when he signed on with the UFC. Naturally, he was a top talent in the game. However, his start in the UFC was somewhat rocky. He made his debut at UFC Fight Night 141 against the dangerous Alistair Overeem. Pavlovich lost that fight and that became his first and only loss in professional MMA.

As of today, Pavlovich’s UFC record stands at 6-2-0. His professional MMA record stands at 18-2-0. Now, it seems that Sergei Pavlovich has the chance to register his 19th win against his fellow Russian opponent. Naturally, both fighters have a lot at stake. Maybe even a title shot?

Having been trained in combat sambo, Pavlovich has all the tools necessary to become one of the best UFC heavyweights on the roster. But to be able to do that, he needs to earn his way back into title contention and defeat Alexander Volkov. We’ll see how it plays out this weekend.

