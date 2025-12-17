Jake Paul’s life has always unfolded in public, but lately, the conversation around him has shifted. It’s no longer just about knockouts, pay-per-view numbers, or who he’s fighting next. As Paul prepares for the biggest bout of his career against Anthony Joshua on December 19 in Miami, fans are also looking ahead in a different direction.

What does life look like after the spotlight? And more specifically, does Jake Paul already have kids or plans to start a family soon? Add in persistent internet rumors and his high-profile engagement to Olympic speed skating star Jutta Leerdam, and the curiosity makes sense. So what’s fact, what’s fiction, and what has Jake Paul actually said about becoming a dad?

Does Jake Paul Have Any Children? The Answer Explained

Jake Paul does not have any children as of now. That hasn’t stopped speculation, but the reality is straightforward. The boxer-turned-promoter has never announced having a child, and there’s no verified evidence to suggest otherwise.

That clarity matters, especially when rumors tend to snowball online. And speaking of rumors, one name keeps popping up more than any other.

Is Tydus Talbott Jake Paul’s Son? Addressing the Rumors

There were some rumors going around the internet about Tydus Talbott being Jake Paul’s son. But that’s what they really are, just rumors, as Tydus is the son of Travis Talbott and Corey Talbott, who have their own YouTube Channel by the name ‘Trav and Cor’. Well, Tydus is also quite famous on YouTube and has a separate channel from his parents.

Imago Boxing: Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz Aug 5, 2023 Dallas, Texas, USA Jake Paul reacts after the win against Nate Diaz in a boxing match at American Airlines Center. Dallas American Airlines Center Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20230805_krj_aj6_0028

Besides this, he is also quite famous on Instagram, with two accounts: one by the username ‘minijakepaul’ and the other, ‘tydus.’ Now the rumors started because of the resemblance between Paul and Tydus Talbott, and everyone started to suspect that he could be the long-lost son of Jake Paul. But it all just turned out to be baseless rumors. But if Jake Paul doesn’t have kids yet, when does he want them?

Jake Paul’s Plans to Have Kids with Fiancée Jutta Leerdam

That question finally got a real answer in October 2024, when Paul addressed fatherhood directly on his podcast, BS With Jake Paul. And this time, he wasn’t vague.

“Jutta is on a delayed timeline here ‘cause of her sport,” Paul explained. “As soon as she’s done on her own terms, then we’re gonna pop out a giant baby.”

The comment was playful, but the message was clear. The timing revolves around Leerdam’s Olympic career, not uncertainty or hesitation. Paul went even further, joking that their future children would be destined for greatness.

The conversation came just days after Paul was photographed holding his newborn niece, following the birth of his brother Logan Paul’s daughter with fiancée Nina Agdal. That moment seemed to crystallize something for him; family isn’t a distant idea anymore.

Paul and Leerdam became official in April 2023 after connecting on Instagram, and their relationship has been unusually steady by celebrity standards. On their first anniversary, Paul summed it up simply,

“I love every moment with you, even sitting in silence too. As long as you’re there I’ll be okay. I fall more in love with you every day.”

As Jake Paul heads into the most dangerous fight of his career against Anthony Joshua, his life outside the ring is starting to take a more permanent shape. No kids yet (secret or otherwise), but there is a clear roadmap toward family, once the timing is right.