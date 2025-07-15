Who Has Defeated Dustin Poirier? UFC Losses & More About His Record

Dustin Poirier has been one of the top names in the UFC for many years. Primarily fighting in the lightweight division, the American MMA fighter has given fans numerous memorable moments and adventurous fights. But now, as he prepares to step into the Octagon one final time against Max Holloway at UFC 318 in Louisiana, fans are reflecting on his storied legacy and the battles that shaped it.

Poirier’s MMA career has had several ups and downs throughout the years. While ‘Diamond’ has been able to win against high-profile opponents like Conor McGregor, he has also faced defeat in all but one of his title fights. Here is the list of all the times Dustin Poirier has lost in his MMA career.

Conor McGregor, Khabib & other losses of Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier’s pro MMA record stands at 30-9, with one No Contest. In the UFC, his tally is 22 wins, 8 losses, and 1 NC. Before entering the UFC, ‘The Diamond’ had an impressive MMA career in his early days. The lightweight fighter remained undefeated in his first 7 professional career fights. However, he could no longer continue this streak, as he lost his 8th professional fight to Danny Castillo in 2010. This was the only loss he suffered outside the UFC, back when he was fighting in the WEC.

Dustin Poirier entered the UFC as a featherweight back in 2011. For the first few years in the pioneer MMA organization, the Louisiana native impressed all MMA fans with continuous victories. He was on a 4 fight win streak before losing his first MMA fight to Chan Sung Jung in 2012. It was a submission loss for the 5′ 9″ fighter.

Next, he lost to Cub Swanson at UFC on FUEL TV 7 via unanimous decision in 2013. After bouncing back with 3 back-to-back victories, Poirier faced Conor McGregor at UFC 178 in 2014. ‘The Notorious’ came out victorious with a first-round KO. However, that would not be the end of him racking up losses.

After this defeat to Conor McGregor, Poirier moved up to the lightweight division, where he went on a 4-fight win streak. However, MMA veteran Michael Johnson ended this streak by defeating ‘The Diamond’ via a first-round KO in 2016. That stung—but didn’t stop him. After a six-fight unbeaten streak and an interim title win against Max Holloway, Poirier finally earned his shot at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 2019 UFC 242 showdown ended with Poirier tapping to a rear-naked choke in round three. Two years later, at UFC 269, Charles Oliveira repeated the pattern, submitting Poirier via the same move. Then, at UFC 291 against Justin Gaethje, ‘The Diamond’ suffered a brutal head kick KO in their BMF title clash.

In June 2024, Poirier got one last crack at undisputed gold, facing Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. It was a war. But in the fifth round, Makhachev locked in a D’Arce choke and sealed the win. Despite the loss, Poirier walked away with Fight of the Night and another $50K bonus.

From featherweight to lightweight, Dustin Poirier’s losses have only made his wins shine brighter. But how many of those setbacks came in title fights? Let’s break it down.

How many times has Dustin Poirier fought for the UFC title?

Dustin Poirier has fought for a UFC title four times. He won his first crack at gold in 2019, beating Max Holloway at UFC 236 to become the Interim Lightweight Champion. That win earned him a bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 later that year. Poirier came in confident but fell short via third-round submission.

Two years later, after beating Dan Hooker and scoring back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor, he challenged Charles Oliveira for the undisputed title at UFC 269. Once again, a third-round submission ended his night.

His final title shot came in 2024 at UFC 302 against Islam Makhachev. Poirier battled deep into the fifth round before being caught in a D’Arce choke. Another chance gone. Another moment of heartbreak.

Now, in his retirement bout, Poirier will face Holloway for the third time, this time for the symbolic “BMF” belt. A final shot at glory. One last walk under the lights. He’s faced some of the best in the sport and lost to a few of them. But every defeat carved a tougher version of the man fans love today!