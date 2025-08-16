When Khamzat Chimaev steps into the Octagon, other than superior wrestling and dominance, fans can’t help but notice the scar—the one that cuts across his lip, and gives him the look of a villain straight out of a Hollywood action movie!

Some think it’s likely the result of a brutal war in the Octagon. While others think it’s likely a cleft lip. But the truth? It’s stranger, more painful, and it happened long before ‘Borz’ ever threw his first punch. So, what’s the real story? Let’s start where it all began.

Reason behind Khamzat Chimaev’s lip scar

As mentioned above, there has been a lot of speculation about Khamzat Chimaev’s scar. But the truth is, it happened when he was just two years old! In an interview from 2020 that has since been deleted, the UFC star explained how he tumbled down a staircase at home, face-first onto hard concrete. The result was devastating: his lip was ripped open, his teeth were knocked out, and even his nose was broken.

According to ‘Borz’, “My mom told me this, but I don’t remember. I was two years old, and we had a big staircase in our house and I fell down on the concrete. I had a ripped lip, a couple of my teeth were knocked out, and I also broke my nose. I still can’t breathe from my right nostril.”

Think about that. The man has dominated world-class fighters while breathing through only one nostril. That’s not just grit, it’s absurd toughness.

Yet, the scar has also become ammunition for fighters looking to take jabs at his appearance, and perhaps the most famous incident happened when Conor McGregor fired off in his trademark manner at ‘Borz’!

Conor McGregor mocks Chimaev’s face scar

Scars in the fight game aren’t just physical; they’re verbal targets. And no one aims better than Conor McGregor. The Irishman once mocked Chimaev on Instagram, calling him “rat lip.” It was classic McGregor: a short, cutting jab meant to get inside Chimaev’s head.

Yet, the Chechen juggernaut didn’t flinch at all. He fired back, branding McGregor a “tap machine” and “chicken,” sharp digs at the Irishman’s submission loss and old rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

But the funny thing is, ‘The Notorious’ wasn’t always a villain in Chimaev’s story. In fact, he was the spark that lit it. How?

In a past conversation with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Chimaev recalled watching McGregor’s 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo at UFC 194. At the time, he was working the night shift, sneaking a 15-minute break to watch history.

In his own words, “Yeah, I was watching his [McGregor’s] fight. I was watching him fight Aldo. I was sitting in night and was working [the night shift]. I was taking rest for 15 minutes and watched his fight. I always look at that, like if those guys make so many money like millions and this stuff, why I can’t do it now?”

From a childhood fall on concrete to a shot at UFC gold, Khamzat Chimaev’s story is as jagged and resilient as the scar on his lip. What began as a freak accident has become a defining part of his image, mocked by rivals, noticed by fans, and worn by ‘Borz’ like a badge of his ability to survive the worst..

Whether it’s Conor McGregor’s taunts or a champion standing across the cage, Chimaev has made a career out of turning challenges into fuel. At UFC 319, the scar will still be there. So will the fighter who’s never let it hold him back as he takes aim at the middleweight crown!