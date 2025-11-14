Is Jack Della Maddalena Italian or Australian? Ethnicity, Italian Heritage & More

Jack Della Maddalena carries the power of a knockout artist and the poise of a champion, but his identity goes far deeper than the UFC welterweight belt strapped around his waist. Born on 10 September 1996 in Perth, the UFC star has climbed into the top 10 of the pound-for-pound rankings, becoming one of Australia’s brightest talents. Yet fans often pause at his full name, Giacomo Della Maddalena, and wonder if the man fighting under the Aussie flag is actually Italian.

His story isn’t as simple as choosing one identity over the other. It’s a blend of cultures, history, and family roots stretching from the suburbs of Western Australia all the way to the island of Sardinia. So how does ‘JDM’ define himself, Australian, Italian, or both? Let’s break down the lineage behind the champion!

What Is Jack Della Maddalena’s Nationality?

Jack Della Maddalena is Australian through and through. Born and raised in Perth, he grew up in a Christian family and spent his childhood navigating rugby fields before MMA ever entered the picture. By age eight, he was already representing his school in rugby and continued until year twelve.

His transition into combat sports came at fourteen when his older brother Josh pushed him into a boxing gym. What started as a way to improve rugby fitness soon became a passion powerful enough to reshape his life.

From there, Jack Della Maddalena built an MMA career entirely on Australian soil, from early losses in regional promotions to a nine-fight winning streak that earned him the Eternal Welterweight Championship. His breakthrough came at Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, where he impressed the boss enough to claim a UFC contract with a win over Ange Loosa. Today, as the UFC Welterweight Champion, JDM proudly fights under the Australian flag. But his roots tell a broader story, one that leads straight into Italy.

Is Jack Della Maddalena Italian? His Sardinian Grandfather & More

The champion’s full name, Giacomo della Maddalena, often sparks curiosity. And yes, the heritage behind it is very real. In an older interview, he confirmed, “Yes. Grandpa is Italian. But my father and I were born in Australia. It is so connected to Italy.”

His grandfather was born in Sardinia, giving Jack Della Maddalena a direct link to Italian culture. The name, the history, the lineage, they’re all part of the fighter’s identity, and he embraces them openly as he further revealed in the interview, “I’ve been there (Italy) twice. It was really good. The food was delicious”. So while Jack Della Maddalena is Australian by birth and nationality, his Italian heritage is a proud part of his story, woven into his name and his family history,

Jack Della Maddalena’s Mixed Ethnicity Explained

Jack Della Maddalena represents a blend of cultures. On one side, he is Australian, shaped by Perth, by local sporting traditions, and by the fight scene that molded him. On the other side, he carries the bloodline of a Sardinian grandfather, giving him a firm anchor in Italian heritage.

His mixed ethnicity is simple yet meaningful: Italian-Australian. That duality shows up in more than just lineage. It appears in his mindset, too. He grew up with European cultural influences at home while navigating Australian sports culture, rugby, then boxing, then MMA.

That combination built the disciplined, sharp, and ambitious athlete fans see today. And as he prepares to defend his title on the global stage at UFC 322 against Islam Makhachev, that dual heritage only adds another compelling layer to one of MMA’s most exciting rising stars!