What Is the Meaning Behind Brendan Allen’s Tattoos? Significance of UFC Fighter’s Body Art

Brendan Allen wears his faith on his shoulder. Quite literally. The #9-ranked UFC middleweight, like many other UFC fighters, has tattoos on his body that hold personal significance and meaning to him, as well as his values and beliefs. While he has a few tattoos that fans on UFC forums and discussion threads may describe as generic, like his prominent and intricate tribal tattoo, each has a unique story.

Now, as Allen gears up for his next big test, a main event clash against Reinier de Ridder at UFC Vancouver on October 18, fans have turned their attention from his fists to his canvas of ink. What do these tattoos mean? And what stories lie beneath them? Let’s take a closer look.

What Is the Meaning of His Christian Faith Tattoo?

Faith, that’s where Allen’s story begins. Brendan Allen is a devout Christian, as evidenced by the tattoo on his left shoulder, which references one specific verse from the New Testament. “James 1:2-7”, it reads, and is about the Bible verse from the Book of James which talks about the virtue of perseverance in the face of trials. It serves as a source of inspiration.

“Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials,” the scripture begins, and Allen seemingly lives by it. Interestingly, the tattoo once caused an awkward moment between Allen and former UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.

The South African was trained at the same Kill Cliff FC gym as Brendan Allen. After the latter joined the gym, the newcomer took Allen and another trainee to lunch, where he made a quip about the tattoo that rubbed the latter the wrong way and led to friction between the two.

‘DDP’ recalled the incident on an episode of ‘Banter with the Boys’ podcast on YouTube and told hosts he had tried to break the ice with Allen with a light-hearted joke. Allen was wearing a sleeveless vest, and his aforementioned gospel verse tattoo was visible.

The South African asked Allen in jest if that was his fight record, which is recorded in the same format (wins-losses-draws). ‘All In’, however, was not amused and gave an icy response. The Louisiana native would admit in a later interview that the comment did not go down well with him, “It’s like you don’t know me. So you don’t have the right to joke with me like that.” But while his faith tattoo speaks of endurance, his other artwork captures something just as powerful: the spirit of a fighter.

What Does Brendan Allen’s Tribal Tattoo Represent?

If his left shoulder whispers faith, his right arm roars ferocity. It has a prominent tribal design that goes down his bicep all the way to his right wrist. This motif is quite common in a lot of fighters’ tattoos on account of it representing their warrior spirit, courage, and ferociousness. Fighters like Conor McGregor, Brock Lesnar, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, and Roman Reigns, are some of the many combat sports athletes who have tribal motifs inked on their bodies. Even Mike Tyson’s face tattoo is inspired by the Maori tribe of New Zealand.

In Allen’s case, the tattoo fits perfectly with his “All In” mindset due to his style of heavy pressure, constant motion, and unrelenting grappling. Even during injuries, Allen embodies that same warrior code. Remember his fight against Paul Craig at UFC Vegas 82? Despite a knee injury mid-fight, he stayed calm, fought through the pain, and finished Craig via a rear-naked choke, his sixth straight win at the time. Yet, there’s another side to Brendan Allen’s tattoos, one that speaks of love, family, and remembrance.

Why Does He Have Dog Tags and Footprint Tattoos?

For Allen, tattoos aren’t just about strength; they’re also about connection. On the same arm as his tribal design, he carries a set of dog tags, modeled after those issued to U.S. military personnel. They’re not his, but a tribute, a quiet nod to all veterans and their sacrifice, as his older brother James Allen Jr. is a veteran, as well.

Towards his left torso, he has two baby footsteps, representing his children and bearing their dates of birth. Each print marks not just their arrival into the world but his transformation, from fighter to father. As such, from his Christian verse that anchors his soul, to his tribal markings that embody his warrior spirit, to the footprints and dog tags that honor his love and loyalty, every inch of ink reflects who Brendan Allen is.